Professor/Head of Subject of Fire Technology
2025-12-15
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The research subject Fire Technology conducts education and applied research for a fire safe and sustainable built society and focuses on: The interaction between fire and other societal risks within their context, risk management with respect to the occurrence and consequences of fires. Cost-benefit and life-cycle analyses related to fire protection measures and fire and explosion safety concerning energy transport and storage infrastructure, and materials. The research adopts a system-level perspective based on technological and methodological development linked to societal challenges, and it is conducted in close collaboration with societal stakeholders. The subject plays a central role in the Fire Protection Engineering programme and also supports education within the Master of Science in Architecture and in Civil Engineering at both undergraduate and advanced levels. Collaboration in education and research is carried out with other research subjects at LTU, other universities, research institutes, rescue services, municipalities, government agencies, industry, professional organizations, insurance companies, and engineering and design firms active in the civil and environmental engineering sector:
Duties
The position as professor/head of subject also includes an overall responsibility to lead and develop the subject, which comprises research and first-, second- and third-cycle education. The professor/head of subject also has a particular responsibility to ensure the funding of the activities and for contacts with the wider community. An important task is to build a strong research subject where doctoral students, staff and students grow. The position as professor/head of subject is an indefinite-term employment.
Qualifications
Qualified for an employment as a professor is someone who has demonstrated both research expertise and teaching expertise. As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.
In order to meet the requirements for an employment as a professor, the applicant:
• must be prominent within their subject area and there present scientific activities of high international standards demonstrating a clear progress in terms of quality;
• must have produced a total scientific output that must be equivalent, in terms of quantity, to at least three doctoral theses including the doctoral thesis;
• must demonstrate academic leadership through, among other things,
• experience of research-related commissions of trust such as subject specialist, external reviewer and/or member of an examining committee;
• experience of leading research projects;
• experience of applying for and being granted, as the main applicant and in competition, external funding for research projects;
• experience of internal missions at the University;
• experience of educational leadership;
• must have experience of supervising doctoral students and, unless there are exceptional reasons, must have been the principal supervisor for at least one doctoral student for the entire period from admission to doctoral degree;
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise through proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development
• must demonstrate the ability to collaborate with the wider community by means of, among other things,
• making new knowledge available to the wider community,
• incorporating societal needs into educational and/or research contexts.
In addition to the qualification requirements for professors, emphasis must be placed on leadership skills when recruiting a professor/head of subject. These skills are demonstrated in, among others,
• experience of line management responsibility and staff development;
• self-knowledge and capacity to reflect on their own leadership experience;
• experience of budget responsibility or other financial responsibilities.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria are applied for the position:
• research expertise
• teaching expertise
• ability to lead and develop operations
• other assessment criteria.
Other assessment criteria (weighted equally):
• The degree of proficiency required for eligibility
• Proven ability to develop and lead activities and personnel within a university environment
• Administrative proficiency relevant to the subject area and the associated duties of the position
• Demonstrated ability to obtain external research and development funding
• Ability to communicate and promote the practical application and societal impact of research results and development work
• Established and active collaboration with society at large, particularly with stakeholders relevant to education and research in the context of the built environment
• Experience in leadership roles within academic activities
• Documented experience in leading and developing productive interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary collaborations
• Ability to communicate effectively in English and/or Swedish, both orally and in writing.
This position may be subject to security clearance in accordance with the Swedish Security Protection Act (Säkerhetsskyddslagen 2018:585). In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
For full ad with contacts and application: Job vacancies | Luleå tekniska universitet
