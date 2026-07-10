Professional Software Engineer
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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Company description:
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Job description:What you will do
At Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations (DTO) you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team
You will be part of the Platform team, responsible for building and operating the secure, scalable, and reliable foundation that powers microservices across the Truck Sales Process. The team develops and maintains shared platform capabilities, including cloud infrastructure, observability, CI/CD pipelines, developer tooling, and core platform services. By providing these common capabilities, the team enables product teams to build, deploy, and operate microservices efficiently, consistently, and securely.
Who are you?
You are passionate about platform engineering and engineering best practices, with a strong focus on building secure, scalable, and reliable solutions. You advocate for clean, maintainable code, enjoy automating repetitive tasks, and are driven to improve developer productivity through tooling, CI/CD, infrastructure, and observability. You are comfortable working in agile environments, embrace change and continuous improvement, and collaborate effectively across teams to deliver shared platform capabilities. Your transparent, committed, and reliable approach builds trust with colleagues and stakeholders. Above all, you have a strong desire to learn, adapt to new technologies, and continuously improve the platforms and services that enable others to succeed.
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
Essential Requirements:
• Strong experience with C# and the .NET ecosystem (.NET Core / .NET 6+)• Experience building scalable backend services and microservices, Strong understanding of software architecture and design principles • Experience with application logging, monitoring, and distributed tracing • Experience working with OpenShift or Kubernetes, Identity and Access Management (IAM)• Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines, preferably ArgoCD and GitOps practices, Centralized logging, monitoring, and tracing • Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills, Fluent in English
Responsibilities:
Contribute to the common platform setup, including: OpenShift platform configuration
Azure Service Bus integration
Azure Key Vault integration
CI/CD pipelines using ArgoCD
Centralized logging, monitoring, and tracing
Service templates and reusable platform components
Ensure platform reliability, scalability, security, and maintainability
Guide and support development teams in adopting and using the shared platform and services
Act as a technical advisor on platform best practices, architecture, and implementation
Collaborate with architects, developers, DevOps engineers, and product teams
What We're Looking For
Passion for building reusable platform services and developer enablement
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Ability to work independently while collaborating across multiple teams
A proactive mindset with a focus on quality, automation, and continuous improvement
Interest in mentoring and helping other teams succeed through shared platform capabilities
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Emphasis on work-life balance for personal and professional development• A collaborative, international community with 1000+ colleagues across seven countries• Strong opportunities to grow through global, cross-functional work and end-to-end product ownership• A culture that values openness, diversity in expertise and perspective, and co-creation
Ready for the next move?
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, follow us on LinkedIn and volvogroup.com.
Last application date: 16th of August 2026.
In some countries and for specific positions within Volvo Group DTO, background checks may be required, in accordance with local laws & regulations. If this is applicable to the role you have applied for, you will be informed.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33494-44306301". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
10000052