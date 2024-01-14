Professional cleaning staff for private homes.
2024-01-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Qvickstep AB is a cleaning company with around 15 employees from different parts of the world. All staff work out in the field on their own during the day. We usually meet in the morning / afternoon.
We offer:
Individually designed education.
Union agreement.
Responsibility insurance, health insurance, pension insurance.
Supervisor / Support available all day.
Opportunity for wellness allowance.
Financial contribution to mobile.
Happy and helpful colleagues.
This time we are looking for you who love to clean professionally and make things nice for our customers! You are happy to do the little extra that our customers appreciate extra, and you feel pride of your work.
You are social and feel comfortable meeting our customers. You must also be service oriented, responsible and reliable.
Welcome with your application today!
Due to time constraints, we do not have time to respond to all applications.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556775-2943)
Hillerödsvägen 4 C 0TR (visa karta
)
217 47 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8390368