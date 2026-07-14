Produktionsplanerare
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-14
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, Ljusnarsberg
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The Opportunity
We are looking for an engaged and detail-oriented Production Planner to join our team in Ludvika. In this role, you will play a key part in optimizing our production flow and ensuring that we meet our delivery targets efficiently. You will develop and implement production plans, while continuously monitoring and adjusting them based on demand and production capacity.
How You'll Make an Impact
Develop, implement, and maintain detailed production schedules and plans.
Monitor production processes and identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies.
Work closely with the purchasing, inventory, and production teams to ensure material availability and sufficient production capacity.
Analyze production data and delivery performance to identify areas for improvement.
Be responsible for capacity planning and resource utilization.
Manage and communicate changes in production plans to relevant stakeholders.
Drive and improve production planning by implementing new processes and tools that reduce production disruptions and optimize lead times.
Your Background
Degree in Logistics, Industrial Engineering and Management, Production Engineering, or a related field is preferred but not required. relevant work experience in a similar area is equally valued.
At least one year of experience in production planning, preferably within the manufacturing industry.
Experience working with ERP systems (e.g., SAP) and MPS/MRP systems.
Solid analytical skills with a structured and detail-oriented approach to work.
Good communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with different teams and stakeholders.
Proactive and solution-oriented, with a strong interest in optimizing processes.
Excellent written and spoken Swedish and English skills.
What We Offer
Collective bargaining agreement
Flexible working hours
Wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
A mentor to support you during the onboarding phase
Various training and professional development opportunities
A diverse workplace with more than 70 nationalities represented in Sweden
Additional compensation during parental leave
Benefits portal with thousands of discounts and offers
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed after the vacation periods end. But don ́t delay – apply today!
Hiring Manager, Jonathan S. Snäll, jonathan.s.snall@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, + 46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, + 46 107-38 70 43
For any other questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Coordinator, Elina Mannelqvist, elina.mannelqvist@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10002593