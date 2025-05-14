Production Workers (Sundsvall)
Help Build the Future of Production in Sundsvall - Assembling & Warehouse to Permobil
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that enrich the lives of adults and children living with disabilities. Our passionate team pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that truly make a difference.
Now, we're expanding - and you can be part of building something new from the ground up. Join the Start of a New Chapter in Sundsvall
This autumn, we are relocating our production of manual parts from Stockholm to our new state-of-the-art facility in Birsta, Sundsvall, and will be launching our manual wheelchair production line.
We are now looking for several committed and motivated Production Workers within Assembling and Warehouse to join us on this exciting journey.
What You'll Be Doing
Work hands-on in assembling high-quality manual wheelchairs or handling materials and logistics in the warehouse.
Contribute to smooth and efficient production processes with a focus on safety, quality, and teamwork.
Participate actively in building the new production setup and supporting continuous improvement efforts.
Learn and adopt the principles of Permobil Lean System (PLS) and Permobil Continuous Improvement (PCI).
Collaborate closely with colleagues and leaders in Sundsvall and Stockholm.
Training & Travel
To ensure a strong start, you will take part in training at our Stockholm site during the autumn. This means some travel will be required during the onboarding and transition period between august to october.
What We're Looking For
High school degree in relevant area required. Experience in assembly, production, or warehouse work is valuable but not a requirement - we're looking for the right attitude and willingness to learn.
A team player who thrives in a collaborative and evolving environment.
Attention to detail and a passion for doing things right.
Good knowledge in Swedish and english required.
Willingness for training in Stockholm.
This is your chance to be part of something new - to help shape the future of production at Permobil in Sundsvall. If you're ready to take on a meaningful role in a company with purpose, we'd love to hear from you!
More Information
Please apply with your CV in Swedish no later than end of may. If we find your application interesting, we will contact you by email and ask for some more information before we talk!
Questions about the recruitment process are answered by Maria Myrén, HRBP Nordics & UK at maria.myren@permobil.com
Union contact: IF Metall, Johan Engström Lockner, 072-2020306
More about us
Permobil's founder Dr. Per Uddén saw it as a fundamental human right for individuals to achieve the greatest possible independence. Permobil is a leader in advanced mobility solutions and is dedicated to understanding the user's needs at the individual level and improving their quality of life. Our solutions include electric and manual wheelchairs, seat cushions and positioning products as well as service and digital solutions. Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1,800 employees in more than 17 countries around the world. Så ansöker du
