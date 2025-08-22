Production Test Engineer in Västberga
2025-08-22
About the role
As a Production Test Engineer, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and improving test procedures for our electronic products during manufacturing. You'll work closely with R&D, production, and quality teams to ensure our products meet the highest standards. the working hours is daytime 7-16 monday-friday.
If the client chooses to move forward with you, you will be employed by Adecco on a 6-month fixed-term contract and assigned to the client. If everything goes well, there is a strong possibility of being offered a permanent position with the client in the end
In your role as Production Test Engineer your main tasks will include:
• Design, develop, and maintain production test systems for electronic assemblies
• Execute and analyze electrical measurements, with a focus on power electronics
• Troubleshoot and resolve test failures and process issues
• Optimize test procedures to improve efficiency and reliability
• Maintain test documentation and calibration records
• Collaborate with engineering teams to integrate design-for-testability
About you
We are looking for a candidate with degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, or a related field etc.
Furthermore, we see that you are a detail-oriented, analytical, and a strong problem-solver. You also need to be humble and willing to help out wherever needed in the company.
Important for the role:
• Hands-on experience in electrical testing and measurement-power electronics experience highly desirable
• Strong knowledge of test and measurement techniques, tools, and equipment
• Proficient with oscilloscopes, multimeters, power analyzers, etc.
• Familiarity with automated test equipment and scripting (e.g., LabVIEW, Python) is a plus
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Edvard Bergstedtedvard.bergstedt@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Kontakt
Business Manger
Edvard Bergstedt Jobbnummer
9472102