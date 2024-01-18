Production Quality Engineer
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicles manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for a greener transport
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for a cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications
At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.
Position Summary
• Ensure that the manufactured products are safe, reliable and meet customer expectations while keeping the manufacturing process as effective and cost-efficient as possible.
• Lead, coordinate and support multiple quality improvement projects across production, driving short term and long term, sustainable corrective actions to address product and process issues.
Your responsibilities
• Lead cross-functional problem-solving teams to drive process and product improvements.
• Use QA methodologies to manage and facilitate issue resolution including root cause investigations and the development, implementation and monitoring of effective corrective and preventive actions.
• Participate in the investigation of technical problems, as well as the establishment of procedures and corrective and preventive actions to avoid recurrences.
• Ensure manufacturing processes and related documentation conforms to specified Process Flow, PFMEA, and Control Plan requirements.
• Maintain control plans and inspection standards to assure SPPC are controlled through the production processes.
• Develop and implement quality standards as part of the TitanX Quality System to ensure products meet customer requirements.
• Provide technical advice in specialized quality assurance technology such as nondestructive testing, metrology, statistical techniques (SPC), fabrication techniques, quality codes, and regulations.
• Lead and facilitate review and disposition of discrepant materials identified for control of nonconforming product.
• Apply and deploy TISIX application (quality tools) to promote and maintain a culture and attitude of continuous improvement.
• Establish and maintain production quality performance metrics.
Our requirements
• A Master of Science degree in Mechanical engineering, Industrial engineering, or the equivalent in experience (minimum 7 years)
• Knowledge of ISO 9001, IATF16949, Customer Specific Requirements and the core tools (FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, MSA, APQP)
• Quality management system, project and operation from an international manufacturing environment (preferably in Tier 1 automotive industry)
• Project management experience
• Demonstrated success in applying quality methods and technics (8D, Control Plan, 5 Why, Ishikawa)
• Good oral, written and presentation communication skills.
• Analytical, detail oriented, effectively handle multiple priorities, strong quality mindset, ability to meet tight deadlines.
• Fluent in English - Swedish language is a plus
