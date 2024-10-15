Production manager
We are searching for n Production manager in Lidköping, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the operation and customer delivery at the depot.
Work with goal setting and results follow-up.
Lead, involve, engage and develop the staff.
Run systematic improvement work aimed at increased safety, quality and efficiency.
Drive development of production operations and carry out activities in line with the company's high goals.
Have full work environment responsibility/traffic safety responsibility.
Develop and follow up KPIs for the business and, if necessary, initiate and implement measures.
Responsible for budget and follow up costs.
Cooperate with the trade unions.
Work for good and transparent communication and coordination between the company's departments and with external parties.
Be involved in relevant strategic/business issues.
Experience Profile:
Documented experience in a senior position and leadership
You are used to working with health, environment and safety
Experience in business development/change management
We would like for you to have experience from production/manufacturing
Knowledge of the train industry is advantageous
