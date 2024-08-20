Production Manager
Job Description
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
We're looking for an experienced Production Manager to join our Creative Team at & Other Stories! The purpose of this role is to secure, plan and coordinate production processes so that the output is delivered on time, within budget and meet the required quality standards. The productions include, but are not limited to product labels, print material, paper bags, campaigns etc. Your main responsibility will be with campaign productions, both moving and still images.
What you'll do
Create detailed time plans and processes that are aligned with other functions/teams for the production parts in various projects.
Communicate to ensure team and other stakeholders are aligned on time plan and deliverables.
Secure a clear and timely handover of production deliverables.
Make sure to align and coordinate with all relevant stakeholders throughout project.
Challenge the status quo to ensure optimized productions and cost consciousness.
Plan and manage budget for assigned deliverables.
Communicate with local markets to ensure alignment on schedule and deliverables.
Secure and evaluate the final delivery in terms of quality and within the set timeline and budget.
Ensure a cross functional way of working.
Qualifications
Join our team as our new Production Manager and bring your positive attitude with a problem-solving mindset along with your knowledge in the digital landscape. In this role you will get to show your drive, flexibility, and ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment. Embrace our values and help us achieve our vision. Apply now and unleash your full potential!
We'd love to meet someone who has:
Previous experience and knowledge of production processes for digital media and moving content.
Strong knowledge in different digital platforms.
Excellent planning skills, you are pro-active, organized, and structured.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
Detail oriented; pays attention and keeps track on details.
Meriting with experience from agency side.
Meriting if previous experience from the fashion and beauty industry.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position located on-site at our Head Office (Kungsholmstorg 5) in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) in English, latest by 29th August 2024.
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
