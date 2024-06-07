Production Leader
2024-06-07
Are you an experienced leader with a passion for high-quality production? X Shore is looking for a dynamic Production Leader to oversee our paint and assembly processes. If you have a background in leadership, preferably within the marine or automotive industry and a keen eye for detail, we'd love to hear from you!
Join us in revolutionizing the boating industry and making the world a little greener.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and manage a team of skilled team leaders and production operators in our Nyköping factory, ensuring efficient and effective operation of the paint and assembly lines.
Maintain high standards of quality throughout the production process, implementing and monitoring quality control measures to meet and exceed industry standards.
Identify and implement process improvements to enhance productivity, reduce waste, and streamline operations.
Ensure that safety comes first, ensuring a safe working environment for all employees.
Oversee the allocation and utilization of all resources to meet production schedules and targets.
Work closely with other departments, including RND, supply chain and production planning, to ensure seamless production flow and timely delivery of products.
Qualifications:
Demonstrated success in leadership roles.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Manufacturing, Industrial Engineering, or a related field is preferred.
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English.
We consider it a plus if you have:
Proficiency in Swedish.
Previous experience in a production leadership position.
You are:
Excellent at problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Exceptional at communication and interpersonal skills.
Committed to quality and safety standards.
Advantageous: Knowledgeable of paint and assembly processes.
About X Shore
The Swedish climate technology and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and Europe. X Shore's boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore boats have received numerous design awards and have won European Powerboat of the Year, Best of Boats and Design awards globally.
X Shore creates 100% electric boats for a fossil free tomorrow. By combining Swedish maritime craftsmanship with technology, innovation and sustainability, we are changing and charging the future of the boat industry. Sustainability is at the heart of everything X Shore does and the company was found by an independent auditor, Cicero Shades of Green AS, to be one of the most sustainable manufacturers in the world. For more information visit: www.xshore.com Ersättning
