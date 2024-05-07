Production Engineer Ikea Food - Purchasing Development
2024-05-07
Company Description
Do you have passion for food? Would you like to be part of fantastic IKEA Food journey?
Do you have a solid base in manufacturing and quality improvement methodologies within the food industry? Would you like a position where you will have a great impact on the way IKEA is working together with our Suppliers across the world? A position that offers you a chance to challenge existing manufacturing techniques with a win win mindset? A position where you will lead the work of securing high quality of our products to millions of customers each year? Then this might be a chance for you!
As a Production Engineer in Category Area Food Plant Based Category, you will report to Business Development Manager, Jean-Philippe Giraud.
Job Description
For this position it is important to know how to build and maintain business relations, having excellent communication skills, being a good team player, respecting values and being persistent.
You are able to prioritize, set a clear agenda and like to deliver high quality results on time. You have ability to make decisions and solve problems with holistic view. You have high energy and self-driven way of working to deliver better products for the many people by working together with the suppliers and co-workers in IKEA.
We believe that you have a background in engineering, quality and production development; preferably having an engineering education and 2-5 years of working experience within the food industry.
Since we are working in a global context, you need to have good communicative skills and speak fluently English. Travelling is a part of the assignment since our Engineers spend a lot of time with our suppliers. You are interested to take your next step in a big global company to develop yourself further and to develop IKEA Food together with us!
Qualifications
As a Production Engineer you lead the engineering and quality agenda with the overall goal to improve the customer satisfaction. You are the main contact towards the suppliers and work as part of the business team together with the supplier to develop and secure the production processes, handling of quality deviations and secure compliance to all IKEA requirements. Amongst others you are:
are expert in quality assurance and follow up
are familiar with product audits and production risk assessments at supplier sites
are responsible for supplier development so you have experience in lean manufacturing and six sigma
are leading the continuous improvements agenda from a production perspective
have the interest and drive to build trust and partnership to reach common goals
For us at IKEA, the most important thing is that our co-workers share our values. We offer a fun, dynamic and challenging position in a global organization.
Additional information
The recruitment will take place continuously so please send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than 21st of May, 2024.
If you have any questions regarding the job please contact Business Development Manager, Jean-Philippe Giraud at jean-philippe.giraud@inter.ikea.com
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact People & Culture Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
If you are the right person for this position, we can offer you an assignment in a global organization with a great possibility to build and create something new, where your ideas are heard and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people"!
IKEA Food develops and provides the food sold and served in all IKEA Restaurants, Bistro 's, Swedish Food Markets and the IKEA co-worker restaurants. IKEA Food has over 400 restaurants in over 50 markets and every year 650 million guests are enjoying the IKEA Food.
