Production Engineer
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-04-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Job summary
Pilot Plant is where development in the packaging material and converting areas meet reality during the development phases. We prepare and perform test production for new packages, packaging materials or converting solutions and when required also limited commercial production. Pilot Plant is based in Lund with approx. 35 employees.
We are now growing to build our new capability in paper-based barrier production. To support this growth, we are seeking a structured and engaged Production Planner who will play a key role in securing material availability, production flow, and optimal planning performance within Pilot Plant.
This is a permanent position and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As our new Production Planner you will be responsible for daily and mid-term planning activities, ensuring that production orders, materials, and capacity are aligned to meet customer needs and operational requirements. The role requires strong analytical ability, attention to detail, and excellent communication skills.
You will focus on:
• Co-ordinate order flow from order receipt and planning to shipping and invoicing.
• Perform operational planning of production orders, ensuring an optimal and efficient production sequence.
• Order base materials and supporting materials from suppliers.
• Manage communication with internal and external stakeholders regarding production plans, changes, material status, and special requests.
• Provide clear, accurate, and timely updates to ensure alignment across functions.
• Maintain planning related master data in P2, P2 Planning, and SAP.
• Identify and implement improvement opportunities to increase efficiency and reduce process losses.
• Identify and manage potential supply or capacity issues, ensuring timely mitigation.
We believe you have
You show accountability, collaborate easily with Production and Logistics, and get things done with quality and speed. You're analytical, reliable, and motivated by creating stability and flow in a developing factory environment. The ability to connect, communicate and build relations with colleagues and our internal customers is a must.
We believe you have:
• Experience in production planning, supply chain, or processing/manufacturing
• Good understanding of production processes and material flow.
• Strong skills in Excel and experience working in SAP; advanced knowledge is considered an advantage.
• Structured, self-driven, and effective in a fast moving environment.
• Strong communicator who enjoys cross functional teamwork.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written as well as spoken, is a must.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneer's spirit of innovation where our engineering genius drives visible result
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of protecting food to protecting the planet, apply through Orbis.
This job posting expires on 2026-04-22
To know more about the position contact Annika Andersson at + 46 46 36 3625
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla +46 46 36 5253
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9843386