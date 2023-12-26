Production Engineer
2023-12-26
Assignment description
The Production Engineer is the main bridge between commissioning phase and production ramp up. They will work closely with the Process Engineers as Process Team finalize commissioning and prepare the production team to take over the lines. Once the production has started, the Production Engineer is reviewing performance and yield of the lines and launch projects to reduce the top losses in both categories. As the initial full data collection for performance and yield is not yet available, the Production Engineering team will work to enhance the data collection strategy while simultaneously working with the information available.
The Production Engineer is responsible for optimizing the performance of the lines. They will work with a cross-functional team and lead the root cause analysis of equipment based top losses and minor stops. They will analyze the loss data and pull in the groups needed to tackle the losses.
Shift work may occur for this role.
Key Responsibilities:
• Review loss data and identify top losses
• Lead deep root cause analysis of top losses
• Lead improvement activities for Production as they are identified
• Project launch to eliminate top losses
• Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning
• Collaborate with Process Engineering to create handover requirements
• Facilitate a smooth transition between commissioning phase and ramp up/production phase
Required education/experience:
• BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or related engineering field
• 3+ years of relevant work experience within production and engineering related fields
• Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
• Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electron chemical or similar industry
• Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong business and problem solving background
• Experience and interest in design and commissioning
• Detailed root cause analysis skills
• Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
• Familiar with OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) metric
Specific skills, Abilities and Personal Success Factors (e.g., specific programs, languages, certifications etc.):
• Highly organized and result-driven
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations
• Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
• Extremely detail oriented
• Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Passionate & purpose-driven
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
• Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Specific competences:
Ultrasonic welding
