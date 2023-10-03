Production Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-10-03
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
The Production Engineer is be the main bridge between commissioning phase and production ramp up. They will work closely with the Process Engineers as Process Team finalize commissioning and prepare the production team to take over the lines.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Review loss data and identify top losses
• Deep root cause analysis of top losses
• Project launch to eliminate top losses
• Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning
• Collaborate with Process Engineering to create handover requirements
• Facilitate a smooth transition between commissioning phase and ramp up/production phase
Requirement, Qualifications/Education/Experience
• BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
• 2+ years of relevant work experience within design and engineering related fields
• Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
• Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
• Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong business background problem solving background
Specific Skills/Abilities
• Highly organized and result-driven
• Extremely detail oriented
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations
• Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
• Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Passionate & purpose-driven
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8162785