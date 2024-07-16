Production Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-07-16
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Production Engineer is the main bridge between commissioning phase and production ramp up. They will work closely with the Process Engineers as Process Team finalize commissioning and prepare the production team to take over the lines. Once the production has started, the Production Engineer is reviewing performance and yield of the lines and launch projects to reduce the top losses in both categories. As the initial full data collection for performance and yield is not yet available, the Production Engineering group will work to enhance the data collection strategy while simultaneously working with the information available.
This role will allow you to enhance/increase your current understanding of the equipment and process and utilize it to create a path to a zero-loss concept to optimize the line and maintain quality performance.
Key responsibilities:
Review loss data and identify top losses.
Deep root cause analysis of top losses.
Participating in project launch.
Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning.
Collaborate with Process Engineering to create handover requirements.
Facilitate a smooth transition between commissioning phase and ramp up/production phase.
Skills & Requirements
The person we are looking for is a team player, highly motivated, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start) and see the tangible results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline, a sense of ownership and natural talent to make things happen.
Requirements:
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering.
3+ years of relevant work experience within production and engineering related fields.
Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools.
Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong business background problem solving background.
Detailed root cause analysis skills.
Familiar with OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) metric.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered. _**
Please note that candidates considered for employment with NV may be subject to a mandatory background check process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), https://emp.jobylon.com/jobs/210592-northvolt-associate-engineer/
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8802716