Production Electrician
Candela Technology AB / Elektrikerjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Sollentuna
2025-10-14
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels. And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for Production Electricians to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Core responsibilities:
Work in the electrical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed electrical components.
Work in the boats with installation of electrical components and cables.
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement.
Working closely with manufacturing engineering and following guidelines and work instructions given by the company.
Follow rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company.
Working in an international environment - our corporate language is English (including production).
What are we looking for?
You have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to stay focused by being organized and well structured. You enjoy interacting with people with a wide range of backgrounds and experience and have the ability to motivate and achieve results through others. And most importantly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool!
To be successful in the role:
You have technical education in the electrical field or equivalent experience
You have experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of electrical and testing tools
You can read and understand electrical schematics/drawings - we need you to be fully autonomous when reading schematics
Be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on as well as working within tight spaces
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience of working with both low and high voltage systems
Experience from working in the boating/automotive industry
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro Team: Assembly Reporting to: Rhys Douglas Woon
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events. We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination. Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://www.candela.com Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats Jobbnummer
9555334