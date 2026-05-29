Global Third Line Support Engineer

Ascom (Sweden) AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg
2026-05-29


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Visa alla jobb hos Ascom (Sweden) AB i Göteborg, Helsingborg, Lund, Malmö, Gotland eller i hela Sverige

We Bring data to life.
At Ascom, we are committed to building technology that makes a real difference. Our solutions enable critical decision-making in healthcare and other demanding environments. Every second, our systems generate valuable data, and we ensure it reaches the right people at the right time.
We are now looking for a Global Third Line Support Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg.
As a Global Third Line Support Engineer, you will act as a technical expert within our support organization. You will handle complex escalated cases, working closely with customers and internal teams to ensure high-quality support and continuous improvement of our solutions.
You will play a key role in maintaining system stability, solving advanced technical issues, and supporting both local and global service teams.

Key responsibilities

Troubleshoot and resolve escalated technical incidents and service requests

Provide expert-level support for Ascom products and solutions

Collaborate with internal teams and customers to identify and implement solutions

Perform investigation, fault analysis and root-cause identification

Ensure accurate documentation and traceability of all cases

Support system maintenance, testing, and improvement activities

Contribute to high-quality customer service and efficient issue resolution

Participate in after-hours/on-call support when required

Your profile We are looking for someone with strong technical expertise and a problem-solving mindset who thrives in a dynamic and customer-focused environment.
Required qualifications:

Degree in IT, Engineering, or equivalent experience

Strong knowledge of Windows Server environments and enterprise networks

Experience in troubleshooting complex IT systems, integrations, and infrastructure

Understanding of networking (TCP/IP, routing, switching, wireless)

Experience with virtualization, databases, and system integration

Experience & Key Competencies

Several years of experience in a technical support or system engineering role

Experience working with complex system environments and customer-facing support

Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and manage complex issues

Customer-oriented mindset with excellent communication skills

Ability to collaborate across teams and influence without formal authority

Calm and structured approach under pressure

Preferred:

ITIL certification

Experience in healthcare, telecom, or mission-critical environments

What we offer

A global and innovative work environment

Opportunities to work with advanced technology and critical systems

A collaborative culture focused on knowledge sharing and development

The chance to make a real impact in healthcare and other vital sectors

Join us!
At Ascom, you will be part of a company where your work truly matters, helping deliver information that improves safety, efficiency, and outcomes. Apply today and be part of our journey to bring data to life.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7818090-2024919".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ascom (Sweden) AB (org.nr 556336-6292), https://career.ascom.com
Ascom (Sweden) AB, Grimbodalen 2 (visa karta)
417 49  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Ascom

Jobbnummer
9935763

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