Global Third Line Support Engineer
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-29
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We Bring data to life.
At Ascom, we are committed to building technology that makes a real difference. Our solutions enable critical decision-making in healthcare and other demanding environments. Every second, our systems generate valuable data, and we ensure it reaches the right people at the right time.
We are now looking for a Global Third Line Support Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg.
As a Global Third Line Support Engineer, you will act as a technical expert within our support organization. You will handle complex escalated cases, working closely with customers and internal teams to ensure high-quality support and continuous improvement of our solutions.
You will play a key role in maintaining system stability, solving advanced technical issues, and supporting both local and global service teams.
Key responsibilities
Troubleshoot and resolve escalated technical incidents and service requests
Provide expert-level support for Ascom products and solutions
Collaborate with internal teams and customers to identify and implement solutions
Perform investigation, fault analysis and root-cause identification
Ensure accurate documentation and traceability of all cases
Support system maintenance, testing, and improvement activities
Contribute to high-quality customer service and efficient issue resolution
Participate in after-hours/on-call support when required
Your profile We are looking for someone with strong technical expertise and a problem-solving mindset who thrives in a dynamic and customer-focused environment.
Required qualifications:
Degree in IT, Engineering, or equivalent experience
Strong knowledge of Windows Server environments and enterprise networks
Experience in troubleshooting complex IT systems, integrations, and infrastructure
Understanding of networking (TCP/IP, routing, switching, wireless)
Experience with virtualization, databases, and system integration
Experience & Key Competencies
Several years of experience in a technical support or system engineering role
Experience working with complex system environments and customer-facing support
Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills
Ability to work independently and manage complex issues
Customer-oriented mindset with excellent communication skills
Ability to collaborate across teams and influence without formal authority
Calm and structured approach under pressure
Preferred:
ITIL certification
Experience in healthcare, telecom, or mission-critical environments
What we offer
A global and innovative work environment
Opportunities to work with advanced technology and critical systems
A collaborative culture focused on knowledge sharing and development
The chance to make a real impact in healthcare and other vital sectors
Join us!
At Ascom, you will be part of a company where your work truly matters, helping deliver information that improves safety, efficiency, and outcomes. Apply today and be part of our journey to bring data to life. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7818090-2024919". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ascom (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556336-6292), https://career.ascom.com
Ascom (Sweden) AB, Grimbodalen 2 (visa karta
)
417 49 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Ascom Jobbnummer
9935763