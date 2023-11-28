Production development technician
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2023-11-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Ludvika
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Technologies is now looking for you who are an experienced production development technician and who have an interest in data, automation and technology.
Join us and kick-start your consulting career with a long-term assignment at a highly successful and innovative company in Ludvika. The company has a strong environmental focus and offers great opportunities of professional growth. You will join a team that has fun together at the same time as they are very ambitious and deliver high quality results.
This is an employment at Randstad Technologies. Please apply at www.randstad.se.
The selection will be ongoing and therefore this position might be filled before the last application day. If you have questions, please contact Sally Hansen, sally.hansen@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and social activities.
Responsibilities
In this role, your main responsibilities will include:
Lead and participate in investment projects.
Develop processes and production with continuous improvements and process optimizations.
Focus on a profitable and interference free production and be supportive in quality and maintenance activities.
Participate in product development to ensure a robust production and good work environment.
Cooperate with other departments in the company and with external partners and suppliers.
Work with and develop digital tools and solutions for production.
Qualifications
More than 2 years of experience in a similar role
A bachelor's or higher degree within relevant field
Interest in technology, data and automation
Proficient level of Swedish and English
Previous experience in automation, design and electrical testing and programming will be highly valued.
In this recruitment process we will attach great importance to who you are as a person. We are looking for you who are result oriented and who thrives in a production environment. You should be accurate and understand the importance of documentation. You should also be communicative, with the ability to share your knowledge to the rest of the organization. It is important that you have great collaboration skills. We are looking for you who enjoys challenging yourself with continuous improvements both short term and long term with a positive attitude.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sally Hansen sally.hansen@randstad.se +46123456789 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8293448