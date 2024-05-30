Production Coordinator
2024-05-30
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems to customers worldwide. HVDC technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances with minimal losses. HVDC is also used to connect different power systems.
HVDC Valve production in Ludvika is looking for a Production Coordinator to be part of the Valve Assembly production unit and have responsibility for our Guided Tours within the factory. This is a new position and there is therefor room left for personal development and more responsible might be added onwards.
Your responsibilities
Coordinate and responsible for Guided Tours within the Factory in Ludvika.
Play a key role within introduction of new employees.
Support different stakeholders with different tasks in area of Valve Assembly.
Work closely to Education Officer, meaning support local trainings for employees.
Create and maintain needed system for documentation.
Your background
You are a driven person with a great service mindset! You can easily multitask, take initiatives when needed, and find and implement improvements.
Professional communication skills are needed since you will be holding tours for stakeholders from different countries and cultures, both in English and Swedish
You also have result focus and believe that collaboration is the key to success.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is required. Swedish is preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later 13th of June 2024.
Recruiting Manager Alexander Borg, alexander.borg@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
