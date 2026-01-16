Production Assistant
Flexijuice AB / Maskinoperatörsjobb (livsmedel) / Stockholm Visa alla maskinoperatörsjobb (livsmedel) i Stockholm
2026-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flexijuice AB i Stockholm
FLEXIJUICE AB trades in hand-squeezed juices and non-alcoholic beverages. We are looking for a machine operator to oversee the production of our products.
Health & Safety In the food industry, hygiene and quality are extremely important areas. Your safety is very important and we work according to ready-made operating and safety instructions as well as with work rotation within the team and department.
Your background and characteristics
You have experience in machine maintenance, mechanics or control systems. Merit if you have handled a model C52 machine. You are solution-oriented and technically interested. Collaboration is something that comes naturally to you and despite the fact that you are used to working independently.
Interviews are ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15
flexijuicecareers@gmail.com
E-post: flexijuicecareers@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flexijuice AB
(org.nr 556935-6180), http://www.flexijuice.com Jobbnummer
9688925