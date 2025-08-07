Production Assistant

2025-08-07


Frank & Maggies Pet Food AB, a well-established pet food company, is currently seeking a motivated and reliable Production Assistant to join their team at their production facility in Saltsjö-Boo. Frank & Maggies specializes in producing high-quality pet food, working with a mission to support the well-being of dogs and their owners.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to grow in a dynamic and hands-on role, with the potential for contract extension and increased working hours over time. The ideal candidate will thrive in a physical, fast-paced work environment and be ready to take on a variety of tasks in a production setting.

Location:

Saltsjö-Boo, Sweden

Position Title:

Production Assistant

Responsibilities:

• daily production tasks, including cooking, cleaning, and batch documentation;

• packing customer orders efficiently;

• assisting with other production-related duties as directed by the employer.

Requirements:

• Intermediate English proficiency (able to engage in basic discussions and ask/answer common questions);

• strong work ethic, reliability, and the ability to work independently;

• ability to lift heavy items and be physically fit for the role;

• willingness to occasionally work in a cold workshop environment.

Your Profile:

• social, team-oriented, and positive-minded individual who thrives in a collaborative environment;

• passion for animals, particularly dogs, is a big plus;

• dedicated, hard-working, and committed to the job and the company's mission.

What the Employer Offers:

• part-time, hourly employment;

• schedule for coming months: September - 6 working days, October - 8 working days, November - 8 working days;

• flexible working hours with an opportunity for increased hours as business grows;

• friendly, positive work environment with room for personal and professional development.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9450049

