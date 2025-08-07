Production Assistant
Frank & Maggies Pet Food AB, a well-established pet food company, is currently seeking a motivated and reliable Production Assistant to join their team at their production facility in Saltsjö-Boo. Frank & Maggies specializes in producing high-quality pet food, working with a mission to support the well-being of dogs and their owners.
This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to grow in a dynamic and hands-on role, with the potential for contract extension and increased working hours over time. The ideal candidate will thrive in a physical, fast-paced work environment and be ready to take on a variety of tasks in a production setting.
Location:
Saltsjö-Boo, Sweden
Position Title:
Production Assistant
Responsibilities:
• daily production tasks, including cooking, cleaning, and batch documentation;
• packing customer orders efficiently;
• assisting with other production-related duties as directed by the employer.
Requirements:
• Intermediate English proficiency (able to engage in basic discussions and ask/answer common questions);
• strong work ethic, reliability, and the ability to work independently;
• ability to lift heavy items and be physically fit for the role;
• willingness to occasionally work in a cold workshop environment.
Your Profile:
• social, team-oriented, and positive-minded individual who thrives in a collaborative environment;
• passion for animals, particularly dogs, is a big plus;
• dedicated, hard-working, and committed to the job and the company's mission.
What the Employer Offers:
• part-time, hourly employment;
• schedule for coming months: September - 6 working days, October - 8 working days, November - 8 working days;
• flexible working hours with an opportunity for increased hours as business grows;
• friendly, positive work environment with room for personal and professional development.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
