Product/UX Designer
2024-11-12
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are looking for a skilled Product/UX Designer who has a focus on end-user ease of use and functionality of the application. The UX designer will work with designers and trend analysts to develop applications that reach as many users as possible.
To be successful as a Product/UX designer you must have expert skills in back-end development as well as a good knowledge of new tools and trends in the industry.
Key Responsibilities:
Do detailed research to identify the competitive services, features, and market positioning
Conduct design sprints to create product wireframes, storyboards, journey maps, and screen flows
Test and validate ideas before sharing them with the stakeholders
Conduct proper UX research and test the product for ease of use, functionality, and intuitiveness
Create user-friendly applications, collaborate with designers and engineers to brainstorm application ideas.
Reflect on data to analyse trends.
Create test models to gauge user enjoyment.
Discuss and present the ideas, solutions, and plans to the stakeholders
Use various strategies and mediums to gather user feedback and tailor the design solution to enhance the user experience
Education & Experience:
A bachelor of science degree in computer science or engineering
Proficiency with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript
Proficiency with design software like UXPin
Excellent communication skills
The ability to interpret analytics and implement changes to applications as needed
Preferred Skills:
Fluent in user-centered design best practices
Collaboration and Communication
Creating user personas
Proficient at gathering and evaluating user requirements
Problem-Solving skills
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication.
