Product Specialist
Husqvarna AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-03-20
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Ödeshög
, Värnamo
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
About the role:
As Product Specialist, you will be the subject matter expert for your application area, with a deep understanding of both products and end users. You gather and translate market insights and user needs into clear input for product development, sales materials, and communication. The role includes managing technical documentation, driving product improvements, and ensuring that product information is fulfilled for all sales channels. You also support the Product Manager with valuable insights for strategic planning and roadmap decisions.
Some core accessories pertinent to this role include head protection incl communication system, and tree care equipment.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive and support implementation of product-related projects, ensuring alignment with user needs and technical standards.
Provide product and user insights to guide portfolio decisions and ensure relevance and competitiveness.
Maintain and structure product documentation and master data to ensure accessibility and accuracy across functions and sales channels.
Ensure that products meet regulatory requirements and standards across relevant markets.
Initiate and contribute to continuous improvement efforts based on user feedback and product performance.
About you:
We are looking for someone who is analytical, proactive, and genuinely interested in products and technology. You enjoy working in a team and find it easy to communicate and collaborate with different people. Experience from a similar role or industry is beneficial, but most important is your drive and willingness to learn. You thrive in a dynamic environment where you take ownership and drive your own initiatives. The position is a temporary parental leave cover, giving you the opportunity to develop and contribute for a limited period.
Your skills and background:
Relevant academic degree and strong proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Great interest in new technology and understanding of various technical solutions.
Valuable experience and interest in forestry work is meritorious.
Excellent communication skills and experience with cross-functional collaboration.
Structured approach to work, promotes innovation, proactive, with a focus on user value.
Duration
1st of June 2026 to 1st of May 2027
Location:
This position will be placed in Huskvarna, Sweden. With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%)
Your Application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application! Selection is ongoing.
Note: We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR compliance.
For questions, please contact hiring manager miriam.widfeldt@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331) Jobbnummer
9810092