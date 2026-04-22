Product Specialist - End-to-End Solutions in Linköping
Axis Communications AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-04-22
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Are you interested in working with innovative and user-friendly software as well as cloud services? Are you passionate about empowering colleagues with the technical knowledge they need to promote our offerings or support our customers? Then this might be the job for you!
We are looking for a Product Specialist - End-to-End Solutions within the Solution Management organization to join our expanding Linköping development site.
Who is your future team?
Our vision is to be the most seamless and easy to sell, use and best supported End-to-End (E2E) solution in the world. Our E2E solutions are built around our own video management solutions, AXIS Camera Station Edge and Pro, but the functionality extends beyond that. Solution Management is globally responsible for the solution offering and sales support. This includes product, service and roadmap management for device capabilities, device management, system management and End-to-End solutions. In addition, we offer the region's project sales support and partner interface in technical and connected strategic matters. End-to-End Solutions is one of four groups within Solution Management. You will be part of a helpful and highly skilled group of product specialists within this team. We believe in building an open and supportive environment for each team member to thrive and contribute together to a smarter and safer world by providing market leading E2E surveillance solutions.
What you'll do here as a Product Specialist:
As product specialist based in Linköping, you will have a double role, working close to the development projects in Linköping and working close to your product specialist colleagues in Lund. Your focus in this role will be on End-to-End solutions, which are centered around video management solutions and thus this role will report to the Product Specialists Manager in Lund.
Together with product managers, product specialists and other stakeholders outside of the team, you will manage the entire life cycle of our AXIS Camera Station video management system - from strategic planning to tactical activities, go-to the market, and maintenance. Your main responsibility will cover the following areas:
Manage customer cases: Prioritize and resolve escalated support cases with a sense of urgency, either independently or in close cooperation with other product specialists and/or developers.
Build competence: Provide internal training, create technical documentation (Release notes, FAQs, How-to guides, technical notes, etc.), and develop training material in close collaboration with R&D and other product specialists.
Support development of new functionality: Test early prototypes and provide input regarding supportability, stability, and usability, leveraging expertise in technical support and customer needs from a post-sales perspective.
Drive product maintenance: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure that customer issues are addressed quickly and properly, and that feedback from stakeholders outside of the team is taken into consideration during future development.
We travel to strengthen relations but focus on digital media to become efficient. This position requires visits to Lund and often staying overnight. Travelling up to 15 days per year expected, and we will collaborate with you to accommodate personal circumstances where possible.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We're looking for someone who is curious about technology and comfortable organizing their work. We believe you are eager to learn and are practical when it comes to technical matters, as you will do hands-on product testing and present demonstrations now and then. You communicate clearly and respectfully, and you enjoy collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders from a wide range of backgrounds. Like us, you are a team player who happily helps and provides service to colleagues but also enjoy working independently. You can see the big picture while paying attention to detail.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
Work experience in the IT industry or relevant technical education. Experience in troubleshooting is valuable.
A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters.
Interests in, and preferably experience in creating technical documentation and training material in various formats.
Able to plan and prioritize tasks in a dynamic environment.
Excellent English skills, written and verbal.
Bonus points for Swedish language skills.
If you meet most but not all qualifications, we still encourage you to apply.
What Axis has to offer
This position is based in Linköping, primarily on-site at our office in Ebbepark. Our work environment fosters teamwork and innovation, with plenty of room for fun! Together, we enjoy activities like table tennis, Mario Kart, or a game of pickleball at Campushallen.
We are looking forward to welcoming a new teammate to our growing team. Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Find out more about the position from our recruiting manager Manne Eriksson at +46 46 272 1800. We 're looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Ebbegatan 7 (visa karta
)
582 13 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Axis Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Hannah.Skog@axis.com Jobbnummer
9869518