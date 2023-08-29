Product Quality Leader
2023-08-29
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the needs of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience. For our partner projects, we are now looking to hire
Product Quality Leader
In our newly established quality domain, we have been selected to also support partner vehicle projects for Volvo and Polestar and you'll be responsible for supporting these.
What you'll do
• Product improvement on Partner projects for Volvo and Polestar in global markets
• Field data surveillance
• Problem definition
• Issue prioritization
• Go/no go decision on market intake and handshake with Lynk & Co Global Quality
• Root cause investigation
• Issue resolution progress follow-up
• Service solution verification, implementation and communication to the markets
• Permanent Solution implementation and communication to the markets
What you bring
• University degree in Engineering or extensive relevant experience in Quality and Engineering
• Analytical skills and being data-driven
• Excel skills
• Experience in the latest auto technologies, such as connectivity, ADAS, EV technology
• Experience with 6 Sigma or other tools for process improvements.
As we work in a highly dynamic and complex environment, communication and the ability to summarize, coordinate, and collaborate are absolute requirements - you need to be not only able but also comfortable working in such an environment. Organization skills and the ability to drive teams to fact-based decisions will help you succeed in the role.
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com) (https://careers.lynkco.com/pages/why-lynk-co)
Our recruitment process
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but the latest 18th of September. We will do an ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
We work with a competence-based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right roles, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs (https://help.alvalabs.io/en/collections/1831924-for-candidates)
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates who are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to Recruiter Mira Kantola, mira.kantola@lynkco.com
.
