Product Quality Group Manager to Mycronic Pattern Generator (PG)
2024-11-19
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's does. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic is on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Are you a leader with a strong technical background and a strategic, quality-driven mindset? - This role is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company that has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 50 years. The company is headquartered in Täby, Stockholm, and operates with subsidiaries, agents, and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, its innovations have been driven by two main sources: its customers and its employees. Currently, no other company in the world can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see-whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, or another device-are made using Mycronic's machines, and that's the technology you will work with. As the Manager of the Product Quality Center, you will be a part of the PG R&D Management Team and report to Mikael Wahlstén, Head of Product Strategy and Development. You will also collaborate with various teams within R&D, production, and customer service, as well as with international partners and customers. With our customer base primarily located in Asia and the USA, and anticipated growth in Europe, this role demands a strategic approach to global quality and compliance standards, ensuring our products consistently meet high expectations worldwide. This is a new group within the PG division that will initially consist of 5-6 existing employees, with plans to grow by an additional 3-4 employees during 2025.
You are offered
• A role with numerous points of contact where many are interested in the area and its progress.
• To work in a company committed to developing its leaders.
• To be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen.
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures.
Work tasks
As the leader of the Product Quality Center team, you manage budgets and resources to effectively drive quality initiatives. You ensure the capacity to lead cross-functional teams across the product lifecycle, implementing proactive quality and compliance measures from development to post-launch. By analyzing data, you drive both proactive and reactive quality initiatives, ensuring quality objectives are achieved within budget constraints. You integrate quality assurance into R&D processes and ensure adherence to "Copy Exactly" standards across all production facilities and product iterations. Additionally, you are responsible for continuously improving the escalation process while ensuring product compliance with relevant standards in collaboration with regulatory teams to maintain certifications. With expertise in tools like DFMEA and root cause analysis, you secure the competence to identify and mitigate potential quality issues proactively. Acting as a strong advocate for quality and compliance in product planning and steering committees, you align these objectives with broader business strategies. Finally, you oversee the continuous improvement of the entire PLM process by managing resources driving process enhancement forums within R&D.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for a true team player with an open attitude, a positive mindset, and a high level of personal responsibility coupled with strong integrity. You should thrive in a global and fast-changing environment where your ability to prioritize-and reprioritize-will be fully utilized.
In addition, you have..
• A Bachelor's- or Master's in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Business Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
• At least some years of owrk experience working actively with product quality or product compliance.
• Some years of work experience as a Manager or leadning a team in a similar context.
• Strong knowledge in English, written and spoken alike.
• Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm
• Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/
