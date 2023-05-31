Product Owner within Manufacturing Lifecycle Management
2023-05-31
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Product Owner within Manufacturing Lifecycle Management, you will contribute to optimization of our digital design and manufacturing processes.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant area and several years of experience in manufacturing engineering within the automotive area.
• Experience in working with digital transformation of automotive manufacturing engineering tools and processes.
• Experience of working with PLM systems such as Teamcenter (Active Workspace, Easy Plan) incl manufacturing bill of materials (MBOM) and bill of process (BOP) concepts and tools. Experience of other applications within the domain is beneficial, such as NX (for machining preparation), Plantview, Robot Studio, Plant Simulation, Process Simulate, SAP, Prime/Proficy.
• You are a team player with effective communication skills, you like to work on multiple initiatives at the same time and have a personal enthusiasm to accomplish results and getting things done.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Product Owner Manufacturing Lifecycle Management, you will:
• Support your team in setting up and manage the digital landscape for MLM product solutions within Aurobay. You will be responsible for the MLM toolchain from a digital perspective and contribute to create efficient engineering processes from design to manufacturing, by managing data and information starting from product creation systems to manufacturing systems all the way to planning and execution systems like ERP and MES.
• Lead the digital thread initiatives, working towards the realization of a digital twin of our business processes by leveraging advanced simulation and verification tools, optimizing, and refining our workflows, and paving the way for enhanced efficiency and accuracy in our operations.
• Own the roadmap for the complete domain and add value by owning and deciding upon priorities in the team's backlog from a business perspective to streamline the performance, while maintaining technical integrity of the features and components for the team.
• Be the voice of the users and need to have a business perspective and technical knowledge to fully understand their issues, requirements, and challenges to be able to help provide a solution that will be best suited for their needs.
• This is a hybrid remote role, requiring presence in Skövde some days per week -where most of our users are located.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is June 18th but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Emma Hillberg, emma.hillberg@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
