Product Owner to Bosch Sensortec
2023-08-31
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
We are looking for a passionate and dedicated person with a strong interest in technology and good people skills to strengthen our team as a Product Owner. In this role, you will lead a highly motivated and international team of skilled engineers for developing algorithms and software solutions using our MEMS sensors. You will work with Product Managers and Field Application Engineers to create, maintain, control, and prioritize the product backlog according to the business value, ROI, and customer requests. You are responsible for guiding and providing vision to the agile teams throughout the project. You plan, monitor and control cost, resources, schedule, quality, risk, and procurement's. You will also communicate and align with all stakeholders on a regular basis.
Qualifications
Personality: Initiative, flexible, self-driven, customer-oriented with entrepreneurial mindset.
Working Practice: Excellent communication and presentation skills, ability to lead cross-regional and multicultural teams, customer, and good technology market understanding.
Experience and Knowledge: Strong know-how of algorithm development with hands on experience in software development, implementation and release methodology is a must. Working experience as Product Owner or Project Manager for developing advanced algorithms for MEMS solutions is a big merit
Education: Master's degree or higher in electrical/Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or similar.
Languages: Excellent English language skills; good German language skills are beneficial.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work: work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Vast network of expert communities in an international setting
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
