Product owner of cloud applications
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-11-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
You will be part of a cutting-edge project where you as a product owner will shape the future of our global organization. Your mission will be to elevate developer experience to unparalleled heights by using your expertise, enthusiasm, and steady hand to guide the development of developer-experience-focused user interfaces and applications, as well as pipelines and infrastructure for a connected development loop inspired by Platform Engineering. The aim is to enable our engineers to validate and deploy their ideas within 24 hours of conception.
We are committed to your personal and professional development and we care about your well-being, offering flexible work hours and a hybrid workplace.
Job Responsibilities
Qualifications
You thrive in a culture that values agility and fully embraces the challenge to navigate uncertainties in highly complex systems.
You bring passion and creativity to the work and the team so that we can create an environment where world-class developer experience is the norm!
You have experience as a product owner in cloud services and/or platform engineering.
You have strong communications and collaboration skills as well as, excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
We are dedicated to an inclusive and diverse workplace, and you will be working alongside a diverse and talented group of developers, designers, and engineers who are committed to devising innovative solutions that redefine the way we deliver and learn from software solutions.
If you are passionate about technology and want to work on projects that change the industry, let us know! Apply today and join us!
For more questions please contact:
Mariette Annergren, phone: + 4676 516 72 57, E-mail: mariette.annergren@scania.com
Lars Eriksson: Phone: +4670 161 53 54, E-mail: lars_x.eriksson@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8269011