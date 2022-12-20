Product Owner for Software Factory
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Not purely a car maker - also a software company. The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Cars, we want to lead the change by becoming the fastest-growing premium electric brand and the fastest transformer. We want to lead in safety, core computing, electrification, autonomous drive technology, and direct customer relations. To make this happen, we need talented people onboard. People with passion, energy, business sense, and the drive to innovate. People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic, and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future!
Working with the future at our part of R&D
At Complete Software & Electronics Integration (CSEi) we are integrating and testing the complete electrical system for new platforms and programs. We work with test strategies, enable continuous integration, and operate the complete baseline. We are now expanding our test, integration, and SW factory community and are looking for creative and experienced Product Owner (PO) to lead our SW engineers who build the continuous and configuration flow. The team is responsible for the development of continuous integration (CI) architecture & infrastructure, nursing of the complete SW build, and CI flow development flow as well as automation framework/test-hotel set up etc.
What you'll do?
As a PO you will maximize value-added work by owning and deciding upon priorities in the Team Backlog from a business perspective to streamline execution while maintaining technical integrity of the features/stories for the team. You will participate as a member of the Product Management team, review, and contribute to the program-level vision, roadmap, and content presentations. You are the technical leader for the products and deliveries in your teams and you drive the team vision and directions, short- and long-term of the product together with the team and relevant stakeholders.
Is this you?
To manage such a challenge, we believe that you as a Product Owner have a passion for embedded software, devOps and have experience with large-scale software development organizations. We think you have a solid background and a hands-on practice within one or more of the following areas: Software Configuration Management, Test-automation framework, Continuous integration.
You get inspired when you get the chance to lead in change and you have the ability to lead strong empowered teams with a high level of specialist competence. As a Product Owner, you are creative, communicative, analytical, and curious and are driven by finding new ways forward. We believe that collaboration and networking come naturally to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and when you are empowering the developers. You can make sense of complex high quantity, and sometimes contradictory, information to effectively solve problems. You actively seek ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels.
You and your skills
MSc in Electrical and/or Software Engineering, Computer Science, or similar relevant experience. Extensive experience from working in the field of software development. Hands-on DevOps experience, working with automation, infrastructure, tooling and developer workflows.
Experience in implementation of CI pipelines for SW development. Excellent communication skills, both verbally and in text. Fluent in the English language. Senior management experience from leading change, complex tasks and leading agile teams Senior leadership experience from working on SW and architecture/strategies in large-scaled software developing organization Self-motivated with strong problem-solving skills.
Meritorious
Experience from: Configuration Management, Continuous Integration and Continuous Deliver, all phases in the system development life-cycle, ASPICE, ISO26262, Cybersecurity standards and UNECE WP.29 SUMS, Software Factory concept, database development, SAFe,
Docker, open source,tools evaluation work. Experience within Automotive and from working in an international environment,
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions regarding the positions please contact Hiring Manager Roger Pettersson, roger.petteresson@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter Catharina Skog, at catharina.skog@volvocars.com
. Please send us your applications as soon as possible as we are actively hiring. Please note, due to GDPR, applications through email will not be accepted. #LI-CS1 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63037-41166505". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Catharina Skog 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7277841