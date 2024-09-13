Product Owner, Finance
2024-09-13
Bring your passion for Finance to shape living for the better and join Electrolux Finance organization as a Product Owner.
What you will do:
The Product Owner will focus on how business requirements can be translated into efficient system management at Electrolux
Responsible for managing assigned Finance systems and tool setup, maintenance and phase out in line with target system landscape and roadmap.
Instructs and trains the organization in the use of Finance IT systems/tools.
Participates in design and execution of projects and continuous improvement related to finance processes from a system/tools perspective.
Supports with the definition of process IT requirements from a system perspective.
Provides support and input for the decision-making regarding process development.
Minimum Qualifications:
At least 3+ years of experience within finance
SAP ERP and SAP BW knowledge
Team player that can adapt in a fast pace and changing environment
Exceptional interpersonal skills: friendly and tactful with the ability to influence others, effectively manage conflict, exercise sound judgment, effectively manage highly sensitive and confidential information, interact at all levels within the organization, and build cross-functional partnerships across the business
Additional qualifications:
Deep understanding of system & data management and development
Broad understanding of Finance technology solutions, development and improvement
Good understanding of finance processes and how they relate to effective system development
Proactive and action-oriented mindset, good communication and negotiation skills, capability to facilitate and drive change
Intrinsically motivated with demonstrated ability to take initiative, identify needs, make recommendations for improvement, see recommendations through implementation, and evaluate improvements for effectiveness
An open and curious approach to new technology and new opportunities.
Merit (not must have) if you have knowledge in Power BI and concepts. Expert in User Experience
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, with a preferred location at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm.
