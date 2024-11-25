Product Owner Cribwise
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to take on a leading role and manage innovative tool management solutions which presents exciting challenges in product features and user experience? Great! At Sandvik Machining Solutions we're now looking for a new colleague to join us!
Welcome to a collaborative and dynamic team with a growth-oriented culture operating in a hybrid setting - allowing for flexibility in how we work together. We offer you the opportunity to shape a product that contributes to sustainable manufacturing practices!
About your job
As our Product Owner for CRIBWISE, your primary mission is to transform the product vision into actionable tasks. You work closely with the Head of Product to define and prioritize the product roadmap. You belong to our Division Tool Flow Solutions and the Cloud Tech team. We currently manage products like CRIBWISE, TM 4.0 and TDM Web Catalogue.
Included in your responsibilities:
Take ownership of the product backlog and prioritize ideas and features based on business value.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and feedback.
Understand development challenges and optimize the velocity of the development team.
Participate in sprint planning and needed ceremonies.
Communicate and collaborate effectively across teams.
The location is at our modern site at Gasverket in Stockholm, and we offer you a hybrid work solution.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with previous experience in a Product Owner related role, ideally within an agile development environment, or a strong business knowledge in tool management and a strong passion for software development. Familiarity with product management tools, such as Aha!, DevOps, GitHub or similar software, is a must. You also need an understanding of product metrics and data-driven decision-making. We believe that your knowledge is backed by a university degree within IT. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing.
With confidence in yourself and your knowledge, you can make informed decisions under pressure. Being a true team player, you're an excellent collaborator and communicator who works effectively within a product team, across departments, external stakeholders as customers, partners and suppliers. At the end of the day, you aim to continuously develop within your area and are flexible and open to feedback and changes.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Patrik Grönman, recruiting manager, patrik.gronman@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than December 9th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073091.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
9028220