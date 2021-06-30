Product owner at Scania Academy - Scania CV AB - Datajobb i Södertälje

Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje2021-06-30Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.On Scania 's journey to become the leader in sustainable transport solutions, Scania Academy supports the business to become a learning organisation. Competence development and lifelong learning is high on our agenda. We at Academy enables solutions to secure the right competences, skills and mindset to reach the business goals.To support this journey we need to strengthen our team with a Product Owner. We are looking for a person with great interest in competence development, product development and agile working methods. You will work closely with suppliers and our Digital Officer to secure development, management and control of our current and future services within our learning system landscape.You will have the important and exciting job of leading the development of our Learning Management System (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP).Your tasksWe offer you a leading role with much freedom and responsibility where you will be the driving force in our LMS and LXP journey. As a Product Owner you will drive and collaboratively set the vision, strategy, and roadmap for these platforms and services, and you will have financial control.You will work with various stakeholders to design concepts, determine priorities based on business value, document requirements, and represent the users and business during build, testing, and implementation of new and enhanced solutions in these platforms. This means you will work cross-functionally on all stages of the lifecycle, with focus on quality of delivery.You work will amongst other cover:Responsible for product launch operations, ongoing enhancements, and driving best in class learner experience within these servicesDevelop, maintain and execute the roadmap in collaboration with learning experts, technology, and business partners where your role is to secure the perspective of the business.Propose development and improvement on existing services, as well as push forward in brand new service approaches and technologiesDevelop change management and internal communication plans and supporting materials for the above mentioned.Your ProfileTo be successful in this role you are structured, customer oriented with good communication skills, proactive, take initiative and ownership, and have the drive to move our services forward.Likely you will have some experience from service management and financial responsibility. You have an interest in new technologies and you have the business effect and user experience perspective with you at all time.Having experience of agile working and project lead is considered a benefit.You have a relevant academic education and 2-3 years' experience within the profession. You are fluent in Swedish and English, both oral and writing.Have we described you? Hope you are eager to join us, we look forward to your application!Further informationIn case of questions, please contact Linda Östlund, Manager +46 70 086 39 18Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-06-30enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-08Scania CV AB5839433