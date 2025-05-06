Product Owner
2025-05-06
Electrolux Group:
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
If your values align with following, we will get along! You will be part of a team that place the consumer at heart of everything and your deliveries will have a direct impact on the consumers experiences. Challenge and be challenged is encouraged and fast is better than slow while having trust and a safe space.
Join us to create change and have an impact in homes around the world.
The Organization and The Role:
The Consumer Direct Interaction - Experience Organization (CDI XO) consist of a Digital Commerce and Digital Post Purchase domain with several Product Areas. We are seeking an experienced and motivated Product Owner to join the Consumer Engagement Product Area, delivering cross domains, by setting the strategic direction based on CDI XO vision. The Consumer Engagement Product Area includes Identity & Personalization who is responsible for the
Identity strategy that revolves around delivering great login and sign-up consumer experience globally while keeping standardization high and maintenance efficient, enabled by Agile and DevOps practices. The goal is to drive customer retention and satisfaction while managing information about the identity of users and user consent and is a crucial element in maintaining a persistent marketing technology landscape.
Personalization strategy that revolves around personalizing the experiences in the different consumer touchpoints, such as websites and outbound communications, enabled by personalization tools with the use of consumer data. The goal is to be relevant for the consumer to build loyalty and drive conversion.
Who you are:
Curious and analytical with strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make informed decisions in a fast-paced environment.
3+ years of experience in product management, IT consulting or management consulting.
Extensive knowledge and understanding of consumer data, identity management and personalization concepts, including technology trends and consumer expectation trends. Ideally experienced with platforms: SAP CDC, Dynamic Yield and BlueConic.
Broad skillset within stakeholder management, consumer data, and user experience design.
Understanding technology (CSS, HTML, JavaScript) and how it works, hands-on coding is a nice-to-have.
Exposure to agile methodologies and product management tools (e.g. Jira, Confluence).
Demonstrated ability to take ownership, lead initiatives, and deliver results.
Bachelor's degree in information technology, business & economics, computer science, or similar field is a plus.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefits include:
Flexible working hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services.
Family-and-friends discounts and benefits such as parental leave top-up.
Insurance policy plan.
Learning opportunities and flexible career path.
Find out more on:
