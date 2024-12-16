Product Owner
At Verisure, innovation drives our mission to create cutting-edge security solutions that bring peace of mind to millions of customers worldwide. Our Business and Analytics Team is at the forefront of this mission, leveraging technology and data to shape the future of our products and services.
We are now seeking a talented Product Owner to join our team in Linköping and lead key initiatives that will enhance software performance, address evolving business needs, and drive impactful analytics.
Your Role
As a Product Owner in our Business and Analytics Team, you will play a pivotal role in defining and delivering innovative solutions that empower our organization. You will work closely with a multidisciplinary team to ensure that software solutions are efficient, adaptable, and aligned with user and business requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
The role involves software development and optimization, including writing, analyzing, reviewing, and rewriting programs to correct errors, adapt to new hardware, or enhance performance. You will analyze user needs and software requirements to assess feasibility and design impactful solutions.
In terms of leadership and coordination, you will define team operating standards, set priorities to ensure seamless task execution, and coordinate daily activities to align with project goals and timelines. Additionally, you will provide expert guidance to team members while fostering collaboration across related disciplines.
Problem-solving and innovation are central to the position, as you will address complex challenges with minimal guidance by leveraging innovative thinking and a fresh perspective on existing solutions. You will also collaborate with stakeholders to translate business objectives into actionable plans, ensuring the successful delivery of high-impact projects.
What We're Looking For
We are seeking a strategic thinker and a hands-on leader with a passion for technology and analytics. The ideal candidate will thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment and bring the following:
* In-depth expertise in software development, analysis, and optimization.
* Strong analytical skills to assess feasibility and design effective solutions.
* A track record of successfully coordinating teams and driving project completion.
* The ability to solve complex problems and innovate beyond traditional approaches.
* Excellent communication and organizational skills to align diverse teams and stakeholders.
What We Offer
We offer a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas will shape the future of Verisure's products and services. You will have opportunities for professional growth and development within a leading global organization, as well as the chance to work on impactful projects alongside a team of dedicated professionals. Additionally, we provide a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Ready to Make an Impact? Apply today!
Join Verisure Innovation and be part of a team that is redefining what's possible in security and analytics.
Verisure is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
We are excited to hear from you. If you are interested, please apply through our application system. This will ensure a fair process for everyone.
About us:
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity. Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest double-digit growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.
