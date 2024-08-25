Product Owner
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-08-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Development & IT Coordination (EYSEO)
Do you believe in the power of teamwork? Do you enjoy working in an international environment and collaborating with colleagues within Scania and the TRATON Group? Are you curious and searching for new solutions and with the desire to contribute to our success? Then you could be our next product owner!
This is us
At Development & IT Coordination (EYSEO), we are a highly motivated and skilled team that considers each other's ideas and supports each other whenever needed. The organizational team consists of 9 people with different work experiences, backgrounds, genders, and ages. They have roles as Product owners, Business analysts, and System owners. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods by exchanging knowledge and experience to support each other and we are motivated by finding solutions together. The work environment of the team is supportive, committed, and customer-focused.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. Today we have a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
You will lead parts of our application portfolio, Scania Workshop Suite (SWS), used in our service network. Your focus will be the application used globally in our workshops to get spare part information, instructions, and manuals. You will work with our current solutions and be part of developing new ones.
Your main tasks will therefore be to..
Lead your teammates and development team to deliver the highest possible customer value with given prerequisites.
Set up and manage the roadmap for your applications and mitigate risks.
Coordinating and facilitating workshops to align solutions, priorities, and plans.
Help the team to solve blockers and deviations connected to the application and its interfaces.
At the same time, you will be a part of our portfolio where some work packages are driven cross-functionally through all the applications in the portfolio.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are curious, have an eager to learn, and have the ability to engage and lead people. Since you will be working cross-functionally you are communicative and can adapt your communication to all levels of stakeholders. You should enjoy working in a dynamic context where you and the team find solutions and new ways forward as well as you have the skill to help the team prioritize along the way.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or equivalent work experience.
You have at least 2 years of work experience as a product owner or a similar position.
You have experience with or a good understanding of application development and connected processes.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Since we work with SAFe or similar Agile methodologies to plan, develop, and implement our solutions, it would be great if you are familiar with these approaches. Experience working within the Automotive industry with Dealer Management Systems, Workshop information, and working at Scania is also merit.
At Scania, we hire for attitude and train for skills! So, if you're excited about this role but feel your previous experience isn't a perfect match with every qualification in the job description, please apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles!
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Erik Malmkvist (Senior Manager, EYSE), at 070-5353192.
Björn Johansson (Group Manager, EYSEO) at 070-0877654.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-08. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
#LI-Hybrid
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8860058