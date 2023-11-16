Product Owner
Are you ready to take your career to the next level as a Product Owner at Saab PSS? Join our innovative Comms team and play a pivotal role in leading the product development of our Comms technology. Comms covers verbal communication as telephony and radio in the control room solution SAFE.
Do you have a background within the software development industry and with domain knowledge of emergency services, and find it a pleasure to bring order and simplicity to complex scenarios, please send us your application!
Your role
As a Product Owner you work closely with the development team using agile methodologies to create and maintain the product backlog. You will also be responsible for prioritization of the product backlog. You will coordinate and improve the estimation process and share information on progress with stakeholders when needed. You will also work closely with the head of engineering, other product owners and business analysts to encourage knowledge sharing, efficiency, and collaboration among teams
You are to provide vision and direction for product development and implementations, and to inform the sequence of development for large implementations
Key Responsibilities:
*
Liaise with product management to ensure development activities are in line with product roadmap and strategic vision
*
Manage dependencies between product development and implementation teams
*
Support the bid process and pre-sales colleagues
*
Help translate formal documented requirements into actionable work packages
*
Share domain knowledge with the development team and use it to inform development activities
*
Ensure traceability between requirements and specifications and Jira tickets
*
Create a shared vision and set of goals with the development team in order to motivate and direct
*
To encourage process improvement and efficiency across the engineering function
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we see that you have 3-5 years of experience of real time communication e.g. telephony or radio and experience working with Real Time Communications systems. The successful Product owner also has proven experience of balancing multiple priorities and ambiguity, commercial awareness and experience working with tools such as JIRA or similar.
You enjoy working with development teams and are confident demonstrating to users and presenting to stakeholders at all levels. You should thrive working cross-functionally across PSS and client organisations. You should be highly organised and confident using and suggesting a variety of tools for managing the backlog and creating clarity with high volumes of requirements.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken is required and occasional travel within Europe is necessary.
Beneficial Experience:
*
Dispatch systems
*
Emergency response systems
*
Enterprise-level deployments
*
Control room operations
*
UX and GUI design
*
Atlassian, Confluence and Jira
Location: Lindholmen Gothenburg, Hybrid
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
At Saab's Public Safety Solutions we develop and deploy Command, Control and Communication software products used by police forces, ambulance, fire and rescue services, airports and public transport agencies.
Our software applications help manage critical incidents, respond to people in distress making people and society safer. We develop market leading software solutions critical for our customer's operations.
Read about our values here
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
