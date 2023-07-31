Product Owner
2023-07-31
To Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for enthusiastic Product Owner to join our Supply department - if you're eager to make an impact and contribute to the realization of our products and solutions - and at the same time enjoy interacting and collaborating with passionate people in a global setting, then this might be a role for you!
About the job
In this position, you handle development needs from the business and work together with the team to ensure that the product develops in the desired direction during its life cycle. You set the vision for the product and communicate the vision to the team - this means that you act as the main coordinator between the business and technology team in order to set the proper strategy and vision. The initial focus of this position is to work in the EBP Seamless Production Project and you later transition to line role after implementation of the first template.
Further responsibilities include:
Creating the application product roadmap
Prioritizing the product's development needs within set budget
Taking ownership and as funnel and filter of the product backlog
Being the primary point of contact in matters relating to the purpose and development of the product
Ensuring that the backlog I populated into adequate detail
Ensuring that the contents of the backlog are understood by the team and cross-functional stakeholders
The location for this position is flexible globally, but you're preferably based in Europe. Some travelling is also a natural part of the job.
About you
We're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent, as well as someone with prominent leadership capabilities. You have solid experience of working with business and IT experts, architects, solution suppliers and are familiar with SAP production modules, production processes and systems. Having previous experience with agile ways of working and implementing ERP from a business perspective is highly advantageous. You're familiar with working with global projects as well as change management and have the ability to read and interpret analytical data, information and documents. This role calls for excellent English skills, in both written and verbal form, while knowing other languages are a plus.
We put a lot of emphasis on your personality - with your proven ability to adapt and perform effectively in ever-changing working environments, you can comfortably coordinate, navigate and facilitate complex problems, scenarios and discussions with different experts. You're enthusiastic and a true team player who's able to maintain good relationships, with advanced interpersonal skills. To round things out, you also have excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 18, 2023. Apply in Workday or use the Job Opportunities section on the intranet (Job ID: R0057240). This job is aimed at those currently working within the Sandvik Group.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Stephanie Ocampo, recruiting manager, stephanie.ocampo@sandvik.com
Union contacts
Roger Jansson, Unionen, +46 (0)173-844 31
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173-846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Magnus Pålsson
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
