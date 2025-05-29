Product Owner - Workplace & Collaboration
2025-05-29
We are looking for a dynamic Product Owner with experience in both development and lifecycle processes, Workplace and Collaboration services and backlog prioritizations.
If you want to be a vital part of an empowered agile team that monitors, manages and evolves our solutions, systems and strategies within the Digital Modern Workplace domain, this is your chance!
About the Job
You will be responsible for defining, prioritizing, and managing product development within our Workplace & Collaboration team, securing the continuous enhancements of digital workplace solutions that support Verisure colleagues globally in their everyday work life. Daily, you'll work closely with cross-functional teams and stakeholder groups worldwide to ensure our solutions are scalable, optimized and aligned with business needs and technology requirements.
As a Product Owner for Workplace & Collaboration, you'll have an overall understanding of the different components of the overall product, knowing who to talk to for deeper knowledge when needed and with the main responsibility to know the roadmap, requirements and capacity to make correct priorities.
Key Responsibilities
* Collaborate with stakeholders and connect teams to define, prioritize and communicate the product backlog based on business needs and strategic objectives
* Balance the portfolio between lifecycle, development and customer service, facilitating for availability of the product
* Translate high-level requirements and features into Epics for the Team to create Tasks on and implement effectively
* Together with the whole Agile team, defining acceptance criteria for each Epic and ensuring the quality and deadline of deliverables
* Participate in the technical and functional integration of our solutions, collaborating with other teams within the organization
You will be joining a collaborative team of 12 skilled and fun colleagues, but also working very closely with the wider team of more than 20 committed and talented colleagues. We place a strong emphasis on teamwork and tackling challenges collectively. It's this collaborative spirit that makes our work enjoyable and fulfilling. As a team, we foster a positive and supportive work environment that cultivates a sense of unity that propels us forward.
About You
To thrive and do well in this role, we believe you need to be a true team player who enjoys contributing with your knowledge, as well as taking part in the team's knowledge. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate within the team, you can work independently, with the ability to always have a good overview of our priorities. You're also structured, humble, and an excellent communicator.
Requirements/Skills/Competencies
* Understanding of Workplace & Collaboration systems, such as M365 tools, AD/EntraID, workplace client management, print solutions, etc.
* Experience in business analysis and translating requirements into acceptance criteria
* Advanced English proficiency, both written and spoken
* Organized, methodical, and results oriented
* Strong team player with leadership capabilities and the ability to work autonomously
* Proven ability in having a leading role, working with cross-functional teams and managing relationships with stakeholders
* Excellent communication and presentation skills
* Customer-focused mindset
* Bachelor's degree in computer engineering or a related field
* A couple of years of experience in similar roles, preferably in agile and tech environments
If you don't meet all the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe that you're the right person for us, we might just believe that as well. If this sounds like your next challenge, apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson, at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
