Product Owner - Talent Lifecycle
2022-12-01
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a Product Owner - Talent Lifecycle.
Let's create change together.
The automotive industry is going through its biggest transformation journey ever. The future is electric, autonomous, and online with groundbreaking technologies and new innovative business models. The People Experience (HR) organisation plays a vital part in making this happen by keeping and developing the talents needed to deliver on these exciting and challenging targets.
We have a rare and very exciting opportunity to join PX at the client as the Product Owner: Talent LifeCycle in PX Digitalization.
What's in it for you?
You will be part of a cross-collaborative global product team that covers all moments that matter to the clients' employees once we are onboarded. It entails everything that develops and strengthens our employees such as learning, performance and benefits. The team creates the right digital solutions for the talent lifecycle and as the Product Owner you will work closely with many stakeholders to make sure the product delivers true business value.
The Product Owner sets the product vision and roadmap for Talent Lifecycle by bridging between all lines of business and the digital solutions. This role navigates an interesting arena where HR (PX) and digital competencies meet and shape each other. It is a high paced environment where you will put your leadership skills into practice whilst guiding people through partly uncharted territory. You will work closely with PX Solution Owners, PXBPs, Product Managers, other Product Owners as well as product end users. This will give you a unique overview of our Talent Journey and put you in the driver seat of creating an amazing user experience for every single employee.
What You Will Do:
You will work closely with the Solution Owners of Performance & Talent, Learning & Development and Compensation & Benefits, who will set the strategic roadmap for their areas. You provide the digital dimension of the roadmaps and together with the Solution Owners set the digital priorities for the Talent Lifecycle product. This means engaging heavily in Solution Networks where stakeholders from all regions and business clusters work together to pin-point requirements, find commonalities and discuss the best solutions. It can cover anything from the introduction of new systems to specific fixes in current ones and is all about putting business needs in a digital context.
Together with the product team you will break down features into stories to create a backlog which you then prioritize. The business analysts and developers of the team develop the digital solutions and you work closely with them to ensure an outcome that is fit for purpose from a holistic business and digital perspective.
In addition to the Solution Networks, you will work actively with the clients Digital Core organization as a member of the Global People Capabilities product cluster.
Your Skills:
• The ability to grasp the full Talent Lifecycle from both a business and digital perspective is what is going to make you successful in this role.
• Furthermore, we see that you have extensive experience from the Human Resources field and experience in leading initiatives that cover a global scope with many business stakeholders and with high visibility to senior management.
• You have the ability to communicate effectively and consistently in business and technical terms.
• You have previously worked with implementation and enhancements of HR cloud solutions where you have translated business needs to system solutions.
• You have experience with digital solutions supporting one or more of the Talent Lifecycle areas (Learning & Development, Performance & Talent, Compensation & Benefits).
• You also have the ability to apply business analysis in an agile context and write epics and features in an effective format.
• Lastly, you have great facilitation skills.
