Product Owner - Loyalty Solutions (80%)
MultiMind Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
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Product Owner – Loyalty Solutions (80%)
Are you passionate about digital product development and customer-centric solutions? Our client is looking for an experienced Product Owner to drive the development of innovative loyalty solutions in a dynamic and international environment.
We are seeking a Product Owner who combines strong business acumen, technical understanding, and leadership capabilities. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring that the right initiatives are prioritized, developed, and delivered, creating meaningful value for both customers and the business.
About the Role
You will join the Loyalty Solutions department and work within a cross-functional team focused on commercial development and strategic partnerships.
As a Product Owner, you will be responsible for maximizing the value delivered by the team. Acting as the voice of the customer, you will ensure that products are continuously optimized to meet both customer and business needs. You will collaborate closely with Product Managers, developers, architects, and business stakeholders to transform business requirements into prioritized features and user stories.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with Product Managers and stakeholders to define product vision and translate commercial roadmaps into digital solutions.
Own and manage the product backlog, ensuring priorities align with business goals.
Balance business value with security, compliance, performance, risk management, and technical debt considerations.
Define and refine features ahead of Quarterly Planning, ensuring readiness according to Definition of Ready (DoR).
Break down initiatives into epics, features, and user stories together with the development team.
Drive initiatives from concept to delivery, including MVP definition and Lean Business Cases (LBCs).
Present initiatives in governance forums and provide necessary reporting.
Work closely with development teams to ensure successful delivery of commitments.
Participate actively in Agile ceremonies, including Quarterly Planning, demos, and Inspect & Adapt sessions.
Ensure alignment across business units and product/platform teams.
What We ́re Looking For
Required Skills & Experience
Proven experience as a Product Owner or similar role in an Agile environment.
Strong backlog management and prioritization experience.
Experience in digital product development.
Understanding of system landscapes and technical dependencies.
Experience working with MVPs, business cases, and data-driven decision-making.
Knowledge of Agile frameworks such as SAFe and Scrum.
Strong stakeholder management skills in complex organizations.
Nice-to-Have Qualifications
Experience with loyalty programs, CRM systems, or customer platforms.
Background in airline, travel, or membership-based industries.
Experience with personalization, analytics, or customer data platforms.
Experience working in large enterprise environments with multiple dependencies.
Experience collaborating with commercial teams and external partners.
Assignment Details
Allocation: 80%
Location: Stockholm
Hybrid setup: On-site presence required on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Interested?
If you are ready for your next challenge and believe this opportunity matches your experience and ambitions, we would love to hear from you. Apply today, as applications are reviewed continuously and the position may be filled before the closing date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kungsgatan 66 111 22 Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782 Jobbnummer
9943555