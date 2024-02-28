Product Owner - knowledge graphs & AI
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-02-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Our vision is to drive the shift from data to knowledge enabling Scania to make the transition towards a sustainable transport system. We are currently working with key initiatives ongoing to put Knowledge Graphs in the center of information integration both internal at Scania and outwards towards our partner brands, particularly within the TRATON group. Our use of the Knowledge Graphs aims to create an E2E digital knowledge map that spans to all aspects of our product development, production, logistics, sales and services.
We're searching for a standout candidate to lead the development plan for our Knowledge Graph as a Service (KGaaS) platform. The ideal candidate will bring bold ideas, collaborate with stakeholders, and craft a dynamic roadmap. Your key responsibilities will include;
* To develop, own, and execute the product strategy and roadmap of the knowledge graphs as a service platform and knowledge graph domain
* To keep a constant dialog with stakeholders and customers across the organization, in order to inform the product vision and strategy
* Identify new business and product growth opportunities, and identify opportunities and risks
* Lead the product-release plans and set expectations for delivery of new functionalities within the area
* Serve as ambassador for the area of knowledge graphs and the platform both internally and externally, sharing knowledge and answering questions
* Analyze feedback and data from customers to create user stories and identify opportunities to enhance product quality in order to improve the customer experience
* Coordinate with cross-functional teams to translate product roadmap features into well-defined product requirements including features, user stories, and acceptance test criteria
Must have skills and qualifications
* Experience in product development ideally in areas of Services and AI
* Understanding of business value related to features and functions
* Masters or a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Engineering
* Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills
• Ability to effectively manage conflicting needs of stakeholders and prioritize based on CoD
* Proactive, self-starter with excellent product management skills and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
Good to have
* Knowledge and experience in the area of knowledge graphs, Ontologies, and semantic web technologies and AI
* Experienced in Agile and DevOps ways of working
* Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage, influence, and inspire partners and stakeholders to drive collaboration and alignment
* High degree of organization, individual initiative, and personal accountability
* Proven track record of delivering data driven platform solutions with a customer-first mindset Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1793-42292269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Shala Jamshid 0701659975 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8503791