Product Owner - Finance
2025-12-18
Step into a key role in driving digital transformation at Sandvik Coromant. We're looking for a product owner to lead the development of smart, scalable solutions that shape how we work within finance.
In this role, you take full ownership of our Finance application product and turn strategy into action - collaborating across teams to deliver real business value and support our SAP transformation journey.
Be part of something bigger - join us on an exciting journey of transformation
At Sandvik Coromant, we don't just lead the manufacturing industry - we're reshaping it. As a global frontrunner in advanced manufacturing, we're on a journey to transform how we work and how we create value.
The industry's evolving fast, and we're responding with smart, end-to-end solutions powered by bold ideas and passionate people. This is your chance to join a high-trust, empowered team that challenges the status quo and puts customers at the center of everything we do. Let's shape the future of manufacturing together!
Your mission
Taking full responsibility for the Finance application product, you lead the product vision, strategy and roadmap, and ensure it delivers measurable business value. You work in a global, agile setup, and collaborate closely with Business Areas, Platform Teams and stakeholders to align with strategic capability plans and our SAP transformation journey.
Your responsibility spans:
Business control (controlling, product costing)
Finance control (general ledger, accounts payable and receivable).
You're accountable for the product's success, from early opportunity identification to continuous improvement. You guide agile teams, prioritize development based on business needs, and make sure the product is valuable, viable, feasible, and usable.
You report directly to the Product Area Manager for ERP and are based in Sandviken or Stockholm, with a hybrid setup where you can combine office and remote work.
Your profile
You bring solid experience from the finance domain, which you combine with a strong understanding of agile ways of working. You've led change, built trust, and know how to turn strategy into action. Experience with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Clean Core and cloud-based products is a strong advantage. A university degree or equivalent experience is expected, ideally with a background in business or IT.
You're a collaborative leader who builds strong relationships and drives results. You communicate clearly, listen actively, and adapt quickly. You're curious, structured, and not afraid to challenge the status quo. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy working across functions and cultures.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Fredrik Mäkinen, hiring manager, fredrik.makinen@sandvik.com
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialists: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 7th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job-ID: R0085138.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
