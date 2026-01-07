Product Owner - Digital Sales (B2C)
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people? Then you are welcome to Telenor.
We are now looking for Product Owner Digital Sales (B2C) to join our Digital Channels team in Consumer Marketing.
How you'll make a difference with us
As Product Owner for Digital Sales, you will drive the roadmap and development of our digital sales platforms and subscription journeys. You will represent commercial goals within the product organization and ensure that online buying experiences, checkout flows, and account-management features support strong revenue and conversion performance. You will balance customer needs, business requirements, and technical capabilities to deliver impactful digital sales features.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We need someone who's always on their toes! You have a genuine desire to learn and develop so we can continue to meet our customers' ever-changing needs - today and tomorrow.
Experience & Background
6+ years in product ownership in digital sales, or e-commerce product management.
Experience in subscription-based businesses; solid understanding of telco customer journeys is a major plus.
Proven ability to deliver high-impact features that improve conversion, retention, or digital sales KPIs.
Skills
Strong product management fundamentals: backlog management, user stories, prioritization, agile rituals.
Ability to translate commercial goals into product requirements and technical specifications.
Ability to leverage customer insights, stakeholder feedback, and data-driven analysis to guide prioritization and continuous optimization
Proven ability to optimize product performance, monitor results, and report insights and progress to key stakeholders
Good grasp of web technologies, APIs, and digital sales platforms.
Strong analytical capabilities and familiarity with product analytics tools.
Strong capability to develop, own, and clearly communicate a compelling product vision and long-term product roadmap
Experience collaborating with engineering, design, data, and marketing teams.
Experience aligning product priorities with overarching company strategy, ambitions, and commercial targets
Demonstrated skill in enabling close collaboration between development, commercial, and cross-functional teams
Experience contributing to and driving digital strategy as part of a broader digital organization
Personal Competencies
Clear communicator with strong stakeholder alignment skills.
Forward-leaning, structured leader and collaborative team player with an agile mindset
Customer-centric mindset with strong business understanding.
Detail-oriented yet able to keep a strategic, holistic view.
Thrives in fast-paced environments with complex priorities and cross-team dependencies.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. Leadership based on trust and flexible working hours helps you balance work and life. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. If you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager Elif Asimoglu Bodin at elif.asimoglu-bodin@telenor.se
. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
Good to know
As part of Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on final candidates for all recruitments.
