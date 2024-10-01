Product & Project Assistant HTS BeSafe
Rekryteringshuset i Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2024-10-01
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rekryteringshuset i Sverige AB i Jönköping
, Aneby
, Habo
, Nässjö
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
At HTS BeSafe, our aim is to facilitate a Scandinavian inspired active lifestyle on the move by providing the safest and most comfortable products for our youngest ones.
Is this something that you want to be a part of?
About the position
This fixed-term position gives you the perfect opportunity to get first insights into and gain broad experience in the worlds of project management, product management and marketing.
As part of our Brand & Product Team, this role is an important contributor to keeping our exciting innovation projects on track and getting them successfully launched into the markets, as well as keeping our portfolio relevant and attractive by working with various digital tools and being in close contact with many markets.
Responsibilities and tasks:
- Implementing, optimizing & maintaining product-related tools and areas, e.g. PIM (Product Information Management) system, digital user guide platform, app contents, website contents, FAQ system, education platform
- Organizing & implementing certain areas of innovation projects, e.g. product samples, consumer research, price implementation
- Coordinating & contributing to quality and functional checks and evaluations of upcoming or existing products, e.g. user testing, quality control
- Other tasks from colleagues of the marketing team can occur
This position is a maternity cover until the end of January 2026 (start November 2024). The role is located in Jönköping, Sweden, and reports to the Global Product & Project Manager. You will work alongside several functions in the company. Working from home within an agreed-upon framework, e.g. 1-2 days per week, is possible; being on-site at the office is overall preferred and beneficial for close contact with colleagues and proximity to our products.
The profile we are looking for:
It is more important for us that you bring the right mindset and way of working to this role, than formal qualifications.
We're looking for someone who:
- Has a very structured way of working and can keep track of their tasks and areas
- Is solution-oriented and with a "can do"-attitude
- Enjoys helping out others and doesn't mind a variety of tasks
- Has a very good level of English, spoken and written
- Has good skills in Microsoft Office, in particular PowerPoint, Excel, Word
It can be beneficial, but is not required, if you:
- Have a Bachelor's degree from a related field, e.g. business, marketing or similar
- Have some work experience from similar or related roles in the areas of project handling, business or marketing
- Have a basic understanding of Swedish
- Have good skills in certain Adobe programs, in particular Photoshop, InDesign and Premiere Pro
By choosing us, you're selecting a company with strong values, setting the safety and comfort of children first. We work by the values uncompromising, knowledgeable, and passionate. With colleagues in several locations around the world, we have a good working environment where there is room to influence and make an impact. You will experience highly varied days and tasks.
About the company
HTS BeSafe is a family-owned Norwegian company, and our three brands BeSafe, Voksi and MiniMeis are loved by parents all over the world. Our head office is in Krøderen (Norway), but this role is positioned in Jönköping (Sweden) together with the Product & Project Manager, the central European warehouse and other functions of the company.
For over 60 years we have been protecting children in cars with our outstanding car seats.
We have done that by being uncompromising, knowledgeable, and passionate - and with our mission; no children should be seriously injured in car accidents. Innovation is the key to our success: by constantly embracing trends and quickly adopting new technologies we have achieved outstanding test results and become the favorite brand of many families all over the world. We know that our products perform in real life when safety and protection is needed.
Welcome to apply for the position: https://rekryteringshuset.varbi.com/se/what:job/jobID:759762/
We continuously read the applications that we receive. If you have any questions - please contact Petra Lindomborg, RekryteringsHuset, 0727164381. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/18". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rekryteringshuset i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556888-2244) Arbetsplats
RekryteringsHuset i Sverige AB Kontakt
Petra Lindomborg 0727164381 Jobbnummer
8931383