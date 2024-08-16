Product Mastery
2024-08-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the Team
Volvo Cars have an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the department of High Performance Platform, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advance active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create a safe, reliable, and secure software that serve as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications on. Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services. We are now looking for a supplier lead engineer with a genuine problem-solving attitude to strengthen our software development organization.
What you 'll do?
In our part of Engineering, we develop the High Performance Platform for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and to enable successful integration between applications. Our teams work in an agile manner to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a-state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from NVIDIA including hypervisors, Linux, QNX and other technologies.
The teams develop base software for our platform on top of QNX and NVIDIA drivers. As a supplier lead engineer in the organization, you will work with planning releases and content together with our supplier. You will work with the organization and stakeholders to the organization with; content and planning, requirement fulfillment and issue handling to enable the teams to deliver in a high pace with quality. Additionality, you will find improvements and facilitate these with our suppliers.
Do you fit the profile?
As a supplier lead engineer you will be an empowered member across a set of committed cross-functional teams that maintains and prioritizes our software platform. You are a self-driven and proactive team player with high ambitions. You are curious, always eager to learn and have an innovative mind-set. You care about people, and you like to take responsibility for getting things done. Apart of previous knowledge of software development, you shall have great organizational and communication skills. Apart of previous experience to software development A real nice bonus would be if you have experience of Software Functional Safety (ISO26262) and Software Quality.
You are team player, problem-solver and have a get-things-done attitude. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being a central role across teams, where you take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. We would like that you have experience of software development, working with real-time, fault tolerant, safe, and secure application frameworks. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. You embrace agile and a continuous improvement mind-set.
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with several of below areas:
• Automotive software development
• Supplier handling
• ASPICE
• NVIDIA DriveOS
• ISO26262
• Issue tracking and planning
• Best practices for software quality
We believe you have a background with a degree in Computer Science or related fields. Fluency in spoken and written English is required.
