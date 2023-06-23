Product Manager to Digital and External Channels
2023-06-23
Job Description
Are you an experienced Product Manager with a passion for delivering outstanding results in a digital environment? Do you have what it takes to be accountable for leading product development and ensuring performance and stability for your product in our global eCommerce business? If your answer is yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Join our dynamic and forward-thinking team as Product Manager within the Costumer Activation unit of our Customer Experience & Sales team at H&M!
Customer Experience & Sales (CX & Sales) is a global function within the H&M Brand focusing on delivering a customer experience with exceptional inspiration and guidance and with competitive convenience. Bringing together expertise from both our business and from digital & tech perspectives, CX & Sales has a key role in enabling us to reach our brand direction - to become the leading destination for style through creativity and culture.
Responsibilities:
We are looking for a skilled Product Manager with exceptional experience in developing adtech and media solutions on agency or client sides to join our team in Stockholm.
As a Product Manager you will be responsible for leading a cross -competent, global product team in close collaboration with agencies, marketing, sales, media and core tech. You will set an ambitious and clear product vision as well as communicate it effectively to collaboration partners to ensure digital vision. You will create a product roadmap based on a deep understanding of the market, insights, and data on your customers. Along the way, you will collaborate with world class product designers and researchers and together with them you will deliver exceptional business results. In addition, we're looking for someone who can:
Be a part of driving digital customer acquisition journeys
Monitor trends and drive development in the digital marketing area, with internal and external partners, to make sure that we stay up-to-date and we always put our customers in focus.
Have a close collaboration with value stream to secure that your product is aligned to stream goals.
Have a clear focus on the needs of end-users / customers through customer data, user interviews, and customer research, working in close collaboration with Product Design / Research as appropriate
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the full customer acquisition funnel and supporting products align within the overall product strategy and requirements
Responsible for product specific KPI/OKRs once solution enters production and communicate regular tracking to stakeholders
Who are you?
We believe you have at least 7 years of experience as a Product Manager within adtech and /or martech from the supplier or client side. You have worked in complex environments within e-commerce, retail or similar B2C/DTC companies. You know how to navigate various levels of stakeholders and able to translate business requirements into clear development plans for relevant products. You also love APIs, dream of marketing mix models and invent 100 ways to optimise media buying before breakfast!
To be successful in this role, we also believe that you have a strong leadership presence, exceptional communication and relationship-building skills, a data-driven approach, and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment. You have great skills in influencing others, at all levels within the organization and you can effectively communicate your ideas and drive change in dynamic environment. In addition to this, we're looking for someone who has:
You have a proven track record of setting and driving product development strategies
Solid knowledge of martech including content management systems, SEM, email; social media; affiliate marketing.
Experience leading a cross-functional team of UX designers, frontend/backend developers, product designers and data analysts, with the common mission of prioritizing work and inspiring the team to improve
Knowledge of lean-agile development and methodologies as well as product vision creation and product roadmap development
Strong familiarity with rapid prototyping, value preposition definition and OKR methodologies
Ability to build end-to-end product strategy, including definition of scope, roadmap, and KPIs and understand product development from ideation to release
What we offer
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc., you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future of fashion & style.
Additional Information
We are eager to find the best colleague for this position and we will carefully review all applications. However, during summer months (July and August) the recruitment processes are slowing down. So we ask that you are patient with us. We will update you as soon as we are back at full speed.
Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases
