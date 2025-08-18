Product Manager (Parental leave cover)
2025-08-18
Welcome to Alf!
Hi there! We are Alf - a newly formed tech company within Länsförsäkringar Alliance. With a client base of more than 3,8 million households, Länsförsäkringar is one of Sweden's biggest financial groups. Alf is on a mission to create a secure and sustainable way of living by adding cutting-edge IoT tech to 200+ years of experience from helping customers taking care of their homes.
About the job.As a Product Manager at Alf, you will play a key role in leading the development and optimization of our digital product portfolio. This particular role is within our Growth team, working with the first part of our customer journey, where users discover, order and get onboarded to Alf. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams, developers, UX designers, marketing, and customer service to ensure we deliver a first-class shopping and onboarding experience to our customers. Your role combines strategic leadership and hands-on involvement.
Key responsibilities include:
Develop and implement product roadmaps for app and web, aligning with business goals and driving innovation through user feedback and data.
Prioritize product backlogs and ensure efficient delivery of new features, specifically for digital services.
Track KPIs and drive continuous improvement.
Work closely with internal teams and external partners to enhance product performance and customer experience
At Alf, you'll be working on real-world problems with a clear, positive impact. With an established customer base and a focus on sustainability, we prioritize long-term value over short-term gains. Allowing you to truly focus on building an exceptional user experience.
Please note this is a parental leave cover (12 months), with the possibility of extension.
About you.We're seeking a Product Manager with a solid background in digital services for consumers such as mobile apps and a strong grasp of agile methodologies. The ideal candidate will have experience driving product innovation in a fast-paced environment.
We're looking for a product leader who can:
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to bring innovative ideas to life.
Leverage data and insights to make informed product decisions.
Communicate clearly and persuasively to stakeholders at all levels.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in the digital landscape.
A strong background in digital services, mobile apps and web combined with a keen interest in smart home technology, will be a significant advantage. If you're passionate about creating seamless digital experiences and want to shape the future of smart, sustainable living, we'd love to hear from you.
What You'll Thrive On at AlfAt Alf, we embrace the guiding principles of empowered product teams to create an exceptional working environment:
Self-sufficient: Our teams have all the competencies they need to deliver on their objectives.
Autonomous: Our teams are self-directed with minimal top-down management. They have the flexibility to determine solutions and take ownership of their domain.
Responsible and accountable: Our teams' work has a direct impact on Alf's business and products.
Customer-focused: Our teams engage with customers continuously, uncovering opportunities and using that insight to inform their day-to-day prioritization.
Innovative: Our teams have dedicated time and space to experiment with new ideas.
Scalable: Our teams are responsible for their technical domain and work continuously to ensure scalability.
About Alf.
Länsförsäkringar embodies more than 200 years of dedication to create safety for our customers. With Alf, all that experience is being combined with innovative technology to cater the current needs of our clients. It's a full-service solution providing personalized insights, advice and content, which enables the users to proactively take care of and protect their homes. With Alf and Länsförsäkringar, safety and sustainability go hand in hand.
Alf is operated by Länsförsäkringar Trygghetstjänster AB, a company owned by Länsförsäkringar Alliance. This provides a unique opportunity to become part of an engaged and fun team at an innovative tech company, characterised by the agile and dynamic essence of a startup, all while being supported by the stability and strength of Länsförsäkringar Alliance.
With Alf and Länsförsäkringar, you will get: Work-life balance through a hybrid model Centrally located office in Stockholm Collective agreement including pension and insurance coverage Wellness allowance Special banking perks ...and more but let us dive more into that when we meet in person!
How to apply.Apply by sending us your CV in Swedish or English. Our selection process is continuous, and we may move forward with candidates on an ongoing basis.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Länsförsäkringar Trygghetstjänster AB
(org.nr 559316-2034), https://www.alf.se/ Arbetsplats
Alf Jobbnummer
9463082