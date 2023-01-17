Product Manager & Risk
MAJORITY is an all-in-one mobile banking app and community membership
for migrants in the United States. For only $5.99 per month, MAJORITY
members gain access to banking services, including an FDIC-insured account
and Visa® debit card, cross-border services, such as no-fee money transfers
and discounted international calling, to help migrants connect home and
support loved ones.
MAJORITY's unique community-driven approach also provides members with
in-person advisors who can assist in their native language and access to a
network of local meet-up spaces, cashback offers, and events.
With MAJORITY, predatory overdraft, foreign transaction, and minimum
balance fees are replaced with a transparent membership fee. MAJORITY
was founded in 2019 by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and
telecom executives who have been serving migrant communities globally for
the last 15+ years.
We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our
mission is to provide migrants with the tools they need to thrive in their new
country. We are a diverse group of people from over 30 different countries that
come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same
desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic
distances
MAJORITY is looking for a Product manager to lead the Risk product
area
MAJORITY is pushing the boundaries of bringing financial inclusion to
migrants in the US. At the heart of what we do is enable people to join
MAJORITY that do not have fair access to the banking system and other
services today. That puts a lot of emphasis on building the right measures and
tools to secure everything from compliance to risk management.
As a product manager for Risk you are responsible for:
Evolving the company's Risk strategy
Driving and communicating the agenda of Risk within the company
Developing and executing the Risk product roadmap
Crafting user experience in terms of what and how users get access (or
not) to Majority services
Creating tools, processes and data models with both our Risk
operations and Data teams
Sourcing and implementing partners/tools
Operating our Risk system - Implementing and tweaking features and
measures related to the product area.
Key requirements:
Experience in risk strategy and risk product development, preferably
within fintech and 4-5 years of relevant working experience
Data driven professional with both a risk and commercial mindset
Bachelor Degree in Business Administration, Engineering or Statistics
Passionate about results, winning and driving the company in the right
direction
Traveling to the US will be required at some interval
We are looking for:
Someone that takes initiative and sees it through to the end, MAJORITY
is not a place to be micromanaged
A team player that like to craft solutions together with others
An independent quick learner. Before asking, you come with a
suggestion
High level of curiosity and you never give up until you have a solution in
place
A hardworking individual who thrives in a rapidly changing environment
with tight deadlines
Strong grit and determination, with a winning attitude
You will join Majority's Product team in Stockholm, Sweden and be reporting
to the Chief Product Officer.
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and love to win. We
believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the
basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age,
