Product Manager Fighter Radar
Saab AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-12-02
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
As product manager at Fighter Radar, you will work with today 's missile electronics or radars operated by our customers and you will also help us define next generation fighter sensors. To do this you will actively participate in business development of our products and be responsible for delivering product roadmaps, definitions, and investment plans.
You will work closely with Marketing & Sales with new prospects and you will guide the System Engineering department with clear objectives regarding your product. All with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product development, quality and customer satisfaction. The key is to identify trends and technology break-troughs. The role involves both external and internal interactions.
At Saab, you are given the opportunity to influence your own career development based on your areas of interest. As a product manager, you will have an important role within the Product Unit (PU), including the responsibility for:
* Setting the strategic direction for our Product portfolio, including short- and long-term profitability.
* Define and drive the product's roadmap in a structured manner
* Product portfolio management including product lifecycle management, including impact on our installed base
* Roadmap for product release, technologies used and R&D initiatives needed
* Identify market opportunities based on end-user interests and needs, market and industry
* Actively participating in and to support Business development and bid work
Your profile
Passionate about product development and continuous improvement? Lead and inspire in the radar and missile electronics domain! In this role, we are looking for someone who likes to develop and challenging themselves as well as our organization and our products.
We seek an Engineering professional with excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, who can motivate teams, prioritize effectively, and drive results. We're also looking for a leader who can build strong cross-functional relationships with internal teams and external stakeholders to drive impactful result.
We believe you have an enthusiasm for innovation, both in technology and business models. You are driven by a strong understanding of business, a customer-centric approach, and hands-on product development experience.
Previous experience from the military, defense industry and/or specific knowledge within the radar domain, we see as a great merit.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
